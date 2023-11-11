Liverpool fly to Brazil for talks with centre-back Lucas Beraldo over £20m move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool have flown to Brazil for talks with top centre-half Lucas Beraldo about a dramatic £20m move.

FC Copenhagen teenager Roony Bardghji is hoping his Champions League heroics earn him a move to England.

David Moyes will seek a job at a Premier League rival if West Ham do not offer him a new deal with just months left on his contract.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Wayne Rooney remains confident he can turn things around at Birmingham - but admits the forthcoming international break will be a crucial spell in his tenure at St Andrew's.

Florentino Perez insisted the European Super League is "more necessary than ever" as the Real Madrid president launched a scathing attack on UEFA and LaLiga chiefs.

The PGMOL is advertising for new VAR officials amid a shortage of qualified referees, according to reports.

Barcelona are set to move for Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, whose contract is up with the former Premier League champions at the end of the season.

German rapper Farid Bang has sparked controversy over a lyric aimed at Switzerland and Aston Villa women's star Alisha Lehmann in a new song.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has claimed there have been "too many rumours" amid uncertainty over his future and would prefer to not "add fuel to the fire".

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United could appoint former Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest star Dougie Freedman as part of Jim Ratcliffe's revolution of the club.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt is wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle.

Douglas Luiz will have to agitate for a transfer this January if he is to stand a chance of joining Arsenal - as Aston Villa simply have no interest in entertaining a sale.

Brentford are plotting an Anfield upset - with help from Liverpool's former throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, who is in his second spell at the club.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have reportedly deployed a transfer policy with four key facets - and it is limiting Brendan Rodgers' ability to compete financially with their Champions League rivals.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ryan Jack is hoping to convince Philippe Clement to hand him a new deal at Rangers.