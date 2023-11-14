Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill withdraw from England squad for November Euro 2024 qualifiers

Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill have withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to injury.

Real Madrid's Bellingham and Chelsea defender Colwill are suffering with shoulder injuries which have kept them out for their clubs.

The duo reported to St George's Park to be assessed but have now returned to their clubs for treatment, the FA has confirmed.

Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips will join up with the squad later this week "owing to personal matters". The rest of the group turned up for international duty on Monday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Uncapped trio Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, and Ezri Konsa were called up on Monday as late additions to the squad, replacing James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk after they withdrew with injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlotte Duncker of The Times feels Gareth Southgate hasn't selected Raheem Sterling as he has a chance to experiment with other players while Miguel Delaney of The Independent believes it may be difficult for him to make the Euros squad

Chelsea's Palmer and Man City's Lewis were promoted from the U21s while Aston Villa defender Konsa, an U20 World Cup winner with England in 2017, was called up to the senior side for the first time.

England have already qualified for Euro 2024 but are still playing for top spot in Group C.

England's updated squad list

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).



Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea).



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).