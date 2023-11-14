Scotland hoping to persuade Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon to switch allegiances from England - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Scotland are hoping to persuade Anthony Gordon to switch his allegiances to the Tartan Army after Gareth Southgate's latest snub.

THE SUN

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is wanted by Saudi side Al Hilal ahead of the January transfer window, reports suggest.

Newcastle are weighing up a January move for Bayer Leverkusen's £20m-rated defender Jonathan Tah.

Manchester United have upped their interest in Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, according to reports.

Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Jean-Claude Blanc to take over as their new CEO.

Gareth Bale warned Jude Bellingham he will have to become a "puppet" and "play the game" at Real Madrid.

Newcastle are planning a move for Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande ahead of the January transfer window.

Harry Kane is finally set to move into his new home after spending months in a Munich hotel.

Arsenal have claimed Jakub Kiwior is "untouchable" amid interest from two huge Italian clubs, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the Glazer family's turbulent tenure at the helm of Manchester United

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are ready to rival Arsenal for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

DAILY MAIL

Andre Villas-Boas has spoken about the unexpected emotional rigour of arguing about signings with data analysts while at Tottenham.

Brazil are prepared to risk angering Arsenal over the fitness of their injured star striker Gabriel Jesus.

Football Association chairwoman Debbie Hewitt has written to company personnel warning their positions will be at risk if they cause offence on social media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol answers the big questions on the Glazer family's ownership of Manchester United

Top British ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski has received a one-year ban after using a car for part of a 50-mile race in which she finished third.

Burglars broke into South Africa Rugby Union's headquarters on Monday, but decided to leave the World Cup trophy behind in favour of stealing several other luxury items instead.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are refusing to let Jadon Sancho leave on the cheap in the January transfer window - despite Erik ten Hag wanting rid of the exiled winger.

Alejandro Garnacho has been told that his form has not been good enough to see him handed a place in the Argentina squad by boss Lionel Scaloni.

THE ATHLETIC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cesc Fabregas expresses some regret about leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in 2011, admitting if he could go back in time, he would have stayed longer

Arsenal have no plans to cancel their sleeve sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda following the UK Supreme Court's ruling that the government's Rwanda immigration plan is "unlawful".

Newcastle United and England striker Callum Wilson faces between four to six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea are not in talks to purchase the former Earls Court Exhibition Centre site for a potential relocation from Stamford Bridge, according to the company overseeing the multi-billion pound redevelopment project.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Chelsea is, again, being investigated for Financial Fair Play breaches, during Roman Abramovich's ownership

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes has withdrawn from Portugal's squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers due to injury.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham trained alone with physios as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alex Grimaldo has opened the door to a future move to Real Madrid - despite spending eight years at El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Brazil head coach Fernando Diniz has insisted they are treating Gabriel Jesus "very carefully" after he reported for international duty despite missing Arsenal's last five games through injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Leicester goalkeeper Sophie Harris shares her view on Chelsea's controversial draw against Real Madrid and questions why VAR can't be used to help with refereeing decisions

Serbia's stadium will be partially closed for Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Bulgaria as a punishment for fans' "racist behaviour" during a 3-1 win over Montenegro last month, UEFA's appeals body has said.

Anwar El Ghazi is taking legal action against former club Mainz for wrongful dismissal over a social media post about the Israel-Gaza war.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed the club withdrew from the European Super League because of the threat of sanction from UEFA, the governing body of European football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Macaulay Langstaff says 'it's brilliant' to be namechecked by Hollywood Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Spurs and Wigan defender Pascal Chimbonda says he is coaching Skelmersdale for free as he has found - like many black ex-players - his job applications have been ignored despite being well qualified.

Southampton striker Che Adams explains why last season's relegation was the hardest part of his career and insists the Saints are a Premier League club that can return there under Russell Martin.

Middlesex are at the centre of a potential tax scandal over the non-payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) on cricket balls amid explosive new claims about their financial crisis and toxic dispute with their former chief executive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol answers the big questions on the Glazer family's ownership of Manchester United

THE GUARDIAN

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has joined ice hockey champions Belfast Giants on loan from Oxford City Stars as temporary emergency cover.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers star Ryan Kent has been linked with a stunning return to Ibrox by a report.

Aberdeen are investigating claims that Rangers fans have managed to bag League Cup final tickets in the Dons end of Hampden Park.

Rangers' long-running dispute with a kit supplier will rumble on until next summer.

DAILY RECORD

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor has revealed Malky Mackay preferred to be sacked over a mutual agreement exit.