League One and League Two goals and round-up: Stockport equal record with 12th straight win

Stockport equalled the record for 12 consecutive wins in Sky Bet League Two as they beat Colchester 2-0 at Edgeley Park to move six points clear at the top of the table.

Not long after Colchester had struck the crossbar, County took the lead just before half-time when Kyle Wootton bundled in from close range.

Callum Camps volleyed home from a corner at the start of the second half as Stockport matched Luton's winning run in the fourth tier from 2002.

Wrexham lost ground with a 2-0 defeat at Accrington, where there was a lengthy stoppage in the second half after objects appeared to be thrown onto the pitch from the away end.

Tommy Leigh put Stanley in front with a 50th-minute penalty and Rosaire Longelo tapped in a second after Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo spilled a long-range shot.

The match was paused by referee Neil Hair during the closing stages to allow the pitch to be cleared, with 10 minutes added on - during which Paul Mullin crashed a penalty against the crossbar.

Unbeaten Mansfield moved up to second after a 2-0 home win over Newport with a double from Davis Keillor-Dunn

After Keillor-Dunn gave the Stags an early lead, Rhys Oates saw his penalty saved on the half-hour.

Keillor-Dunn bagged another in the 52nd minute to secure Nigel Clough's side a fifth straight league win.

In the early kick-off, Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as Notts County beat Bradford 4-2 at Meadow Lane which ended a run of back-to-back defeats.

David McGoldrick gave County an early lead and Langstaff struck a brace before Dan Crowley had the home side in complete control.

Bradford made a fight of it in the second half, reducing the deficit through an own goal from Richard Brindley and then Jamie Walker pulled another back with 15 minutes left.

At the other end of the table, Grimsby fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Forest Green.

Kyle McAllister put Rovers ahead from the penalty spot and added a second with a chipped finish just before half-time.

Gavan Holohan pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 65th minute and substitute Donovan Wilson equalised with 10 minutes left to secure a point.

Bottom club Sutton scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with fellow strugglers Tranmere.

Rovers went in front in the 17th minute through an own goal from Ben Goodliffe, but Sutton snatched a point with two minutes left when Louis John fired in from close range.

Barrow beat Crawley 1-0 at Holker Street with a goal at the start of the second half from forward Dom Telford against his former club.

Gillingham beat Salford 3-1 at Priestfield Stadium.

On-loan Huddersfield midfielder Connor Mahoney put the Gills in front, before Matt Smith nodded the visitors level with his 14th league goal.

Gillingham restored their lead through Tom Nichols in the 54th minute, before Dom Jefferies' towering header wrapped things up.

Harrogate and Swindon drew 1-1 after Jack Muldoon cancelled out Jake Young's first-half opener for the visitors.

Sky Bet League One

Stevenage moved up to fourth with a 1-0 home win over Lincoln.

Jamie Reid broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left to move Boro within three points of Oxford as new Imps boss Michael Skubala suffered defeat in his first game.

In the only other fixture, Blackpool saw off Shrewsbury 4-0 to close up on the top six.

Jordan Rhodes put the Tangerines ahead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, with Jake Beesley doubling the lead before half-time.

Kyle Joseph fired in Blackpool's third with 15 minutes left and Beesley added a late fourth.