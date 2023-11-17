Jack Simpson admitted using a racial slur towards a Cardiff team-mate during a pre-season tour in Portugal in July; the 26-year-old defender left the Championship side in August despite having a year remaining on his contract; FA handed Simpson a six-game ban and £8,000 fine

Jack Simpson: Former Cardiff defender handed six-game ban for racial slur aimed at team-mate

Jack Simpson, the former Cardiff defender, has been handed a six-game ban and an £8,000 fine by the FA after admitting directing a racial slur towards a team-mate.

Simpson committed the offence during a pre-season tour of Portugal with Cardiff in July.

The 26-year-old was found to have breached FA rule E3.1 by using "language towards a team-mate that was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper".

Furthermore, Simpson breached FA rule E3.2 by using language that "constitutes an aggravated breach as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to race and/or colour".

Simpson's Cardiff contract was due to run until the summer of 2024 but it was cancelled by "mutual agreement" on August 31. The defender remains a free agent.

Simpson joined the Welsh side from Rangers in 2022, while he began his career at Bournemouth.

Sky Sports News has asked Cardiff for comment.