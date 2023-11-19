Manchester United to prioritise centre-back signing in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will prioritise the signing of a new central defender in January.

Marcel Bout has made it his mission to find the next Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham for Newcastle United.

DAILY MAIL

Erling Haaland will be fit to face Liverpool next weekend with the Manchester City striker's latest injury not considered to be serious, according to reports.

Bruno Fernandes has dispelled rumours linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia by explaining how 'happy' he is at Manchester United despite the club's difficult run of form.

Roberto Firmino's father passed away on Saturday night during a family trip to Dubai.

The Premier League's 'Big Six' are set to profit further with plans to reportedly alter the distribution of prize money.

Ukraine head coach Serhiy Rebrov has criticised UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after he said it would be a 'disaster' if Italy fail to qualify for Euro 2024.

Everton fans have raised more than £33,000 to go towards protests over their 10-point deduction handed down by the Premier League, with supporters' groups set to produce banners and flags for their next game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus has made a welcome return from injury with Brazil ahead of a crucial run of fixtures at club level for Arsenal.

THE SUN

Image: Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to reports.

Manchester City are being warned they could face their D-day over financial fair play as early as next year - and "all hell will break loose" if they lose.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Kai Havertz has had a difficult start at Arsenal but scored for Germany from an unusual position

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has hinted at Kai Havertz playing as a left-back again in the future after his performance during the 3-2 defeat to Turkey last night.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mohamed Salah was escorted off of the pitch while on international duty with Egypt over the weekend.

Tottenham and Newcastle have joined the lengthy queue of clubs jostling to sign Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller in January.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Derek Adams could be set for a stunning third spell as Ross County boss.