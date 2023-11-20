Benjamin Mendy suing Man City over unpaid wages

Mendy has filed the claim with the Employment Tribunal, claiming "unauthorised deductions from wages" after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021; Mendy was found not guilty on all counts earlier this year

Benjamin Mendy has launched a "multi-million-pound" claim against Manchester City over unpaid wages.

The 29-year-old former City defender has filed the claim with the Employment Tribunal within the last few days, claiming "unauthorised deductions from wages" after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021.

In July, Mendy was found not guilty by a jury in a retrial at Chester Crown Court. Earlier this year the footballer had been found not guilty of sexual offences against a number of women but the jury were unable to reach verdicts on the two charges, leading to the retrial.

Mendy has been seeking the return of pay he is owed up until the end of his contract, which ended in June 2023.

Nick De Marco KC has confirmed to Sky Sports News he is acting on behalf of the now-Lorient player, and that a claim has been filed.

A statement said: "Nick De Marco KC (instructed by Laffer Abogados (Madrid) is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages.

"Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offence all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal."

Manchester City did not comment when contacted by Sky Sports News

Mendy became the Premier League's most expensive defender when City paid £52m to Monaco for him in 2017.

He won three titles with City and was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

Mendy last played for the club in August 2021, and now plays for Lorient in Ligue 1.