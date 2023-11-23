FA council member Wasim Haq resigns from role over Hitler post

The FA launched an investigation into Wasim Haq's post and suspended him; The Lawn Tennis Association had already removed Haq from its council; Haq claimed that "Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu" amid Israel's ongoing military action in Gaza

FA council member Wasim Haq has resigned from his role after he was suspended over comments he made in relation to the Israel-Hamas war and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Haq claimed in a social media post - since deleted - nearly two weeks ago that "Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu" amid Israel's ongoing military action in Gaza.

The Lawn Tennis Association removed Haq, who was appointed in March 2021 to help promote diversity and inclusion within the sport, from its council on November 13 and then the FA suspended him the next day with an investigation ongoing.

But on Thursday, Haq shared a copy of his resignation letter addressed to FA chair Debbie Hewitt in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Recent events have left me bereft of energy and hope. I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired," the letter read.

"As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused.

"I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected."

Haq added that his original post was a "direct criticism of a politician" and was not addressed to any race or religious group.

"In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at The FA," Haq said.

Haq also said that he was planning to engage with members of the Jewish community "to share and understand".

Haq joined the FA council as BAME football communities representative in 2019 and had also been on the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board.