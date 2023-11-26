Terry Venables: Former England manager dies aged 80

Terry Venables was the man at the helm for England's unforgettable run at Euro 96; Former QPR, Tottenham and Barcelona manager died aged 80; Gary Lineker hails him as the "best, most innovative coach"

Former England manager Terry Venables has died aged 80.

Venables was at the helm for England's unforgettable run to the semi-finals of Euro 96 after forging a highly successful club managerial career with Crystal Palace, QPR, Barcelona and Tottenham.

He also made over 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace as a player.

Image: Venables, known as 'El Tel', managed Barcelona for three years

A statement from the family of Venables said: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said: "The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables. Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry's family at this time."

Spurs to hold minute's applause vs Aston Villa

Venables is a legendary figure at Tottenham having won the FA Cup as both a player and a manager. The club will pay tribute to his memory by holding a minute's applause ahead of their Premier League fixture with Aston Villa on Sunday.

A statement read: "The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry's friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute's applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon's fixture against Aston Villa.

"Rest in peace, Terry."

Terry Venables: A life in pictures

Image: Venables and his assistant Allan Harris look on as his Barcelona side play in the European Cup final

Image: Venables and former Spurs owner Alan Sugar after winning the FA Cup

Image: Venables led England to the semi-finals of Euro 96