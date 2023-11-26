Chelsea set to make Victor Osimhen top target when they enter market for striker - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are set to make Victor Osimhen their primary target when they enter the market for a striker, with Italian sources expecting the Napoli forward to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal could have held off Manchester City to win the Premier League last season had Unai Emery been in charge instead of Mikel Arteta, according to Tony Adams.

DAILY MAIL

The revolving door at Tottenham's commercial department since the arrival of American Todd Kline continues to turn. Long-serving commercial director Fran Jones has joined Brentford in what is being viewed as a huge loss for the club, with turnover since Kline arrived as chief commercial officer in 2021 described as 'astonishing'.

Lyon manager Fabio Grosso has finally broken his silence on the injuries he suffered during an attack on the team bus en route to Marseille.

A year on from their hosting of the World Cup, Qatar's ambitions to stage the 2036 Olympics show no sign of abating.

Kevin Sinfield will hit the roads again this week as he runs seven ultramarathons across seven UK cities in seven days.

THE SUN

Tyson Fury has challenged Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to a fight after his Morecambe side were thrashed by the Hollywood A-lister's Wrexham.

Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny has quit his first managerial job after just 33 days - leaving non-League Goole.

THE TIMES

A Scottish cabinet minister under fire for running up a huge data bill that he then tried to claim on the public purse is under further pressure after it was revealed he had attended Celtic matches despite saying he had no interest in the team.

SCOTTISH SUN

Michael Stewart has written off Rangers' title threat - and reckons the league trophy will be heading back to Parkhead this season.

Liam Scales is reportedly on the radar of a top European club ahead of the January transfer window opening.

DAILY RECORD

Maurizio Sarri faces a day of reckoning against Celtic on Tuesday with the Lazio boss told his position is safe, but only for now.