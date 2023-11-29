 Skip to content
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says Alisson out for fortnight but Diogo Jota 'will take a little longer' to recover from injury

Alisson injured his hamstring in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Man City; the Brazil international will now miss five games; Diogo Jota also injured his hamstring at the Etihad; the forward will be sidelined for longer, says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Wednesday 29 November 2023 14:57, UK

Alisson
Image: Alisson picked up an injury during Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Man City on Saturday

Jurgen Klopp has received mixed news on the fitness of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as his injury is not as bad as first feared - but he will keep him out for at least two weeks.

The Brazil international appeared to sustain a hamstring problem late in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City, but managed to complete the match.

The games Alisson will miss

  • Thurs Nov 30: Linz ASK (h), 8pm [Europa League]
  • Sun Dec 3: Fulham (h), 2pm [Premier League]
  • Wed Dec 6: Sheff Utd (a), 7.30pm [Premier League]
  • Sat Dec 9: Crystal Palace (a), 12.30pm [Premier League]
  • Thurs Dec 14: Union Saint-Gilloise (a) [Europa League]

Alisson is likely to miss five matches, but should return for the visit of Manchester United on December 17, which is live on Sky Sports.

GRAPHIC

However, Portugal forward Diogo Jota was also injured at Man City, but his prognosis is not as good.

"Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day - he cannot play tomorrow [Thursday] or Sunday. Probably not the week after should be kind of OK," the Liverpool manager said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK on Thursday night.

"Alisson is not as bad [as we thought] but still bad enough.

"Diogo will take a little bit longer, don't know exactly. Have to see."

