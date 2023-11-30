Aston Villa: Three police officers injured after clashes with Legia Warsaw fans at Villa Park

Three police officers have been injured after clashes with Legia Warsaw fans ahead of their Europa Conference League game at Aston Villa on Thursday.

Missiles were thrown at police as the visiting fans were held in the coach park near Villa Park.

The game did start on time but no Legia fans were allowed into the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Image: Legia fans were not allowed into Villa Park before kick-off

However, stewards removed several people believed to be away supporters from the home stands during the match, while footage on social media appeared to show objects being thrown into the stadium from outside.

A Birmingham Police statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: "We're currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium, which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

Image: Stewards escort suspected Legia fans out of the home stands during the match

"Three officers have already been injured and a significant policing operation continues. Please avoid Witton Lane where possible."

Image: The away section remained empty at kick-off

In a statement, Legia said their official delegation, owner and president refused to enter Villa Park in solidarity with their supporters, while they also complained about the ticketing situation.

Sky Sports News has contacted Aston Villa for comment.