Premier League predictions: David Moyes' West Ham to suffer more away day misery at Tottenham

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League midweek card and believes Tottenham can exacerbate David Moyes' wretched run away from home vs the elite.

Everton vs Newcastle, Thursday 7.30pm

Anthony Gordon is another example of Newcastle's savvy recruitment philosophy. He returns to Goodison Park, arguably, Newcastle's most important and dangerous attacking player. His game has gone to another level this season, fully embracing Eddie Howe's intense football philosophy where Newcastle are at their best when playing on the edge.

It's this aggression that makes him a play in the cards market at 7/2 with Sky Bet. The winger has picked up six yellow cards in just 13 league appearances this season and returns to his old stomping ground with points to prove and a tinge of frustration judging by his comments after the club's blunt three-line statement announcing his departure when signing for the Toon. He said: "It hurt me a bit, I'm not going to lie…for them to not even show me any credit or thank me for anything, it hurt me a little bit."

Up against the wily old fox Ashley Young, Gordon could get played into stepping over the discipline line. That 7/2 with Sky Bet is the biggest price out there in the betting jungle. Take it.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Tottenham vs West Ham, Thursday 8.15pm

Since leaving Everton, David Moyes has managed 39 times away in the Premier League at either Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool and has yet to register a victory, with just six of those ending in draws. A monstrous 33 defeats. That statistic alone points heavily towards a home win at 4/6 with Sky Bet as I've got Spurs challenging for the top four this season. They are among the elite and Moyes' football rarely troubles such teams of that stature.

Image: David Moyes has failed to win an away game vs the 'big six' in 39 attempts

There is a way to boost that Spurs price to 6/4 using the Bet Builder by adding Brennan Johnson to make at least one foul. West Ham's duo down the right of Vladimir Coufal and Mohamed Kudus are tricky customers. They've drawn 25 fouls between them in their last seven starts and Johnson will be tasked with engaging them in the Spurs press.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1