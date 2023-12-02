Euro 2024 draw: England grouped with Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia; Scotland face Germany in opening game

England will face Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in their Euro 2024 group next summer while Scotland will kick off the tournament against holders Germany on June 14.

Gareth Southgate's side face a replay of their Euro 2020 semi-final against the Danes in Group C, having won 2-1 after extra-time in July 2021 before eventually losing to Italy in the final.

England's first game on June 16 sees them travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Serbia, who finished second in qualifying Group G behind Hungary, and who they have not faced since their split with Montenegro in 2006.

They then take on Denmark four days later in Frankfurt before rounding off their group on June 25 in Cologne against Slovenia, who they previously beat in a must-win final group game at World Cup 2010 to reach the knockout stages.

Scotland face a tough test against the hosts, with perennial qualifiers Switzerland and Hungary, who reached the knock-out stages in 2016, also in Group A.

The Tartan Army have history kicking off tournaments, having been drawn to face Brazil in the opening game of World Cup 1998, a game they narrowly lost 2-1 to a second-half Tom Boyd own goal.

Wales, should they qualify, will face another difficult prospect with the Netherlands, Austria and France awaiting in Group D for the Path A play-off winner.

More to follow...

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place from June 14 to July 14 2024.

The draw for the tournament will be in Hamburg on Saturday December 2.

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1, meaning they will play in the opening match in Munich, at the Allianz Arena on Friday June 14.

Where and when will the final be played?

Image: The Henri Delaunay trophy

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

What are the host cities?

Image: Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first game of the tournament

The 10 host venues are as follows:

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

- Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION) Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

- BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA) Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

- Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park) Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

- Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena) Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

- Volksparkstadion Hamburg Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

- Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena) Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

- Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ticket applications for Euro 2024 opened on October 3 through the tournament's official website. The initial window closed on October 26, with fans then contacted if they had been successful.

There will be other opportunities to buy tickets as teams confirm their places at the tournament, including through the play-offs next year. There will also be a resale platform that opens in Spring 2024.

UEFA have said that more than 80 per cent of the 2.7 million tickets available will be for the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

Group-stage prices range from €30 (£26) to €200 (£174), increasing in price with each round. Tickets for the final range from €95 (£83) to €1,000 (£870).

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for Euro 2020.

The top two teams from each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Image: Albärt is the mascot for Euro 2024

The quarter-finals and semi-finals follow before the Euro 2024 winner will be crowned in Berlin on July 14.

Euro 2024 key dates

Remaining qualifying dates



March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals

March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

December 2, 2023: Euro 2024 draw, Hamburg

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin