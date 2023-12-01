Danny Macklin was charged by the FA with misconduct earlier this week; it was alleged that the former Leyton Orient and Essex Cricket chief used "abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening language" to a female member of staff while working at AFC Wimbledon

Danny Macklin: Former official at several EFL clubs found safe after search by police

Danny Macklin is a former official at several EFL clubs, including AFC Wimbledon

Danny Macklin - a former official at several EFL clubs who was charged by the FA with misconduct earlier this week - has been found safe by Devon & Cornwall Police after a search on Friday for the former director.

On Friday afternoon, Essex Police force appealed for information after he was last seen in Great Notley near Braintree in the county on Friday morning.

A series of lengthy messages were left on his X.com social media account, also on Friday morning, in which he raised serious concerns over his mental health and apologised for the incident which led to his FA charge.

But a post on Macklin's social media late on Friday evening said he had been found by police in Looe.

"Thank you for all the well wishes," it continued.

"I will seek the help I need and sorry for the terrible pain I have caused so many and then seek to rebuild my career / life."

A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed to Sky Sports News: "In relation to a man who was reported missing from the Essex area on Friday December 1, that man has been found safe by police in Looe at 9.30pm."

The FA charged Macklin with a "breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct while he was employed as the managing director of AFC Wimbledon" on Tuesday.

It was alleged Macklin used "abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening language in reference to a female member of AFC Wimbledon's staff".

Macklin, who has also worked at Leyton Orient, Southend United and Essex Cricket, resigned in September following a report in The Times that claimed he had been secretly recorded making the comments about the colleague.

A statement from Orient read on Friday night: "Danny, we can't begin to understand how you are feeling right now, but please just know that we are all here for you.

"It takes a strong person to admit their mistakes, which you have done, and an even stronger one to overcome the adversity that follows them. We know you can do this too.

"We hope that the number of messages you have received today prove to you how valuable you are to this world. We are all here for you and will give you all the help you need."