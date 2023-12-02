Kalvin Phillips linked with move to Juventus in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Juventus are emerging as a potential destination for Kalvin Phillips should the midfielder decide to leave Manchester City in January.

Erik ten Hag has backed Donny van de Beek to pursue a move away from Old Trafford in January after the midfielder recently claimed he has ambitions to leave.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has apologised to referee Anthony Taylor for his X-rated outburst and admitted he let his team down.

Everton's prospective new owners, 777 Partners, are being investigated for possible money laundering according to a new report.

Burnley, Leeds and Leicester are set to withdraw their planned claim for compensation against Everton in favour of seeking a negotiated settlement with the club.

UEFA are considering introducing a second-tier competition for women's clubs as early as 2025, according to a new report.

Motherwell's fines list has been leaked online and features some interesting penalties that could see players be fined for 'cringe social media posts'.

THE GUARDIAN

Ravel Morrison, the former Manchester United footballer, has been convicted of fraud after being caught using a deceased person's blue badge to park.

The Rugby Football Union's decision to sack Eddie Jones and replace him with Steve Borthwick contributed to increased England costs of nearly £5m, according to the organisation's annual report for the year ending June 2023.

THE SUN

Erik Ten Hag has been tipped to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Kobbie Mainoo was hailed by Gary Neville as a player Pep Guardiola would want in his side after his first Prem start for Manchester United.

Liverpool have joined the race for Germany international Florian Wirtz.

An Ice Hockey star has been left paralysed from the chest down after an on-ice collision into a goalpost.

Protests have taken place in Australia as one of the world's most iconic cricket grounds is set to be demolished.

KSI has had his appeal over the result of his clash with Tommy Fury rejected.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are under investigation by Trafford Council after several people alleged they became unwell after being served raw chicken during an event hosted at Old Trafford.

Lakers superstar LeBron James said that he's prepared to miss a Lakers game if it conflicts with the eventual debut of his son Bronny with USC this season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of recalling winger Yankuba Minteh from his loan spell with Feyenoord as they have been so impressed with the impact he has made in the Netherlands.

Gloucestershire are considering selling the Bristol County Ground - their home since the days of WG Grace in 1889 - to developers and moving to a site outside the city.

THE TIMES

As England face the prospect of losing a quarter of their World Cup squad to French club rugby by the start of next season, Courtney Lawes has urged the RFU to take urgent action to stem the outward tide: by investing in players with central contracts that meet their market value.

Ever since Stanley Matthews was named the Footballer of the Year in 1948, the winner of the award has always played for an English club - but 75 years on that could change to include Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Owen Farrell may not play for England again after his decision to stand down from international duty.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane's £100m summer transfer to Bayern Munich was triggered after he told Tottenham "it was time to move on".

Pat Nevin insists he has no hard feelings after being ditched from his roles at Chelsea without being given an explanation by his former club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Stuttgart defender Dan-Axel Zagadou admits he would love to play for Chelsea.

Sergio Reguilon could be in line to see out the remainder of his loan at Manchester United.

Manchester United January target Serhou Guirassy is reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford.

Gremio boss Renato Gaucho confirmed that former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez would be leaving the club.

Zhilei Zhang has called out heavy-handed Nigerian puncher Efe Ajagba for a co-main event clash on the historic Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk bill.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to land €6m if Jeremie Frimpong is sold by Bayer Leverkusen - but only if a deal gets over the line this summer.

Tam McManus reckons Rangers risk "losing" Todd Cantwell if Philippe Clement drops the star to the bench for the clash with St Mirren.