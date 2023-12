Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's dramatic win against Fulham as 'game you will never forget'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed their dramatic late 4-3 Premier League win over Fulham as a "game you will never forget" after his side scored twice in the final four minutes of normal time.

The hosts looked to be heading for a first Anfield defeat since February - when Real Madrid, no less, were victorious - only for Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold to snatch an 11th-successive home win this season.

It was just reward for Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's vice-captain, as his brilliant free-kick to open the scoring was credited as a Bernd Leno own goal after the ball went in via the underside of the crossbar and the goalkeeper.

Alexis Mac Allister's first goal for the club since his move from Brighton in the summer was even better - a rising 30-yard drive into the top corner to re-establish their lead after former Liverpool forward Harry Wilson had equalised.

But more shaky defending allowed Kenny Tete to make it 2-2 before half-time, and substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid thought he had snatched three points in the 80th minute, only for Liverpool to produce a late rally.

"The feeling after the game was exceptional. During the game it was slightly different in moments," said Klopp.

"I told the boys after the game turned out, the game we saw, because we were a bit dumb. But at 3-3 everyone could see the boys wanted more and because we were a bit lucky today, we got it.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold wheels away after putting Liverpool 4-3 ahead

"An outstanding experience for everyone who was here. I don't think anyone would have thought before the game that Liverpool v Fulham will be a game that you will never forget in your life. But... you're welcome.

"I never saw a competitive game with this amount of 'worldies'. Trent's free-kick: unbelievable. Macca, before the game you could see his foot was right today and I thought today, 'You better try it' and he obviously thought the same."

Klopp on Matip injury: 'It won't be a short one' Liverpool's win was not without setbacks, however, with centre-back Joel Matip expected to be sidelined for some time with a knee problem.



Klopp said: "We lost Joel and we have obviously no scan yet but after all you hear and can see that will not be a short one.



"Unlucky, but we have to get through this."

'Liverpool got away with one'

Image: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's opening goal

Analysis from former Norwich and West Ham striker Dean Ashton on Sky Sports News

"It's all smiles for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the players now, but they got away with one.

"Fulham were excellent in their approach at Anfield. They were really dangerous on the counter and will be wondering how they haven't come away with anything.

"Liverpool struggled for large parts and it has taken four unbelievable goals for them to win the game.

"Alexander-Arnold's free-kick, Mac Allister's stunning strike, Endo's fabulous finish and then the unbelievable volley at the end from Trent have got Liverpool over the line.

"They were fortunate and they will know that, but it is what top teams do. They found a way to win when not at their best and that is definitely what teams who challenge for the title do.

"You could see by the reaction at the end of the game as to how big that result could be for Liverpool."

'A game of ups and downs' Liverpool match-winner Trent Alexander-Arnold:



“It was a game of massive ups and downs.



"Leading and then we were clawed back twice. We were losing with five minutes to go but got the equaliser and then the winner.



"It was an unbelievable game filled with emotion and we are just really happy to get the win."

Silva: We deserved more

Fulham boss Marco Silva saw his side end the week having scored six times in two Premier League matches - after just 10 in their previous 12 - and was frustrated not to have got something from their trip to Anfield.

"Clearly we deserved much more from the game than what we took," he said.

"To come to Anfield and play the way we did - twice we scored to equalise - and then at the end of the second half to be able to score a great team goal and be leading is not an easy thing.

"We know the game is never 100 per cent under control against these types of sides and these types of crowds but the game was more or less under control.

"(Then) one long ball, a good second ball from them and another great finish from the edge of the box and in that moment I knew it was the end of the match."

