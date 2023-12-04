Scotland Women vs England Women: Team GB's Olympic hopes on line in Nations League clash

Sarina Wiegman expects Scotland to go all out to end England's Nations League hopes and with it their own Olympic dream amid questions over the competition's integrity.

Team GB's Olympic hopes will be on the line as Scotland and England meet in their final Nations League game at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

The Lionesses are the nominated qualifying team for Great Britain for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which would also incorporate players from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

England must reach the Nations League finals to keep their hopes of reaching next summer's tournament alive. However, to do that, they have to beat Scotland and hope the Netherlands - currently occupying first place in Group A1 - fail to win at home to Belgium.

Speaking at her press conference on Monday, Wiegman said: "I understand the conversations about it. If you have seen our group, seen the Scotland players and know the history, there is no way they are going to give away this game. It will not be the case. This is the first time we've played the Nations League. This is not an easy solution. It's about fair play, everyone wants to win.

Image: Wiegman expects an intense Scotland battle

"I've never been in a situation like this. We know what we have to do and so do the Netherlands and Belgium. We started the game on Friday really well. Then they scored and it hit us. But we are ready and focused.

"We want to keep the nil and go for the attack and when we do lose the ball, we have to win it back quickly. There is such a rivalry that we know that's not going to be the case [Scotland rolling over]. We saw how they played against us in England."

The Lionesses can go through if the Netherlands win as well, but would need to win by three more goals than the Netherlands' margin of victory.

How can teams qualify for the Olympics? France have already qualified for the Olympics as hosts, and have qualified for the Nations League finals as Group A2 winners.

Europe can have three teams at the Olympics, meaning the two highest-finishing teams at the Nations League finals will also go to the Olympics.

World Cup winners Spain have also qualified for the Nations League finals.

For example, Netherlands 1-0 Belgium and Scotland 0-4 England would be enough for Wiegman's side to make the Nations League finals.

That means that if Scotland beat England, they will end Team GB's hopes of playing at the Olympics and in effect, the players' own chance of going to Paris.

It adds a bizarre element of danger to a fixture that rarely needs more ammunition, and midfielder Keira Walsh expects Scotland to make life difficult for the Lionesses.

"Nobody's questioning the professionalism of this game," said Walsh. "They have top players and so do we. We want to go out and win the game.

"In the second half of the Netherlands game, you could see we were more on the front foot. But my job is to keep the ball and find the more creative players to put the ball in the back of the net so for me nothing changes. We have to be on the front foot but they have attacking players so we have to be aware.

"The Tokyo Olympics was different as it was during Covid so just to qualify for it is very difficult. Even if we do get through the group, it is still two places so it'll be hard. This Nations League has been very exciting and hopefully we can get to another Olympics.

"I think I had to redo my maths as well as I was confused at the final whistle [against the Netherlands]. Everyone was saying the first half was a disaster but it was the manner in which we conceded the goals which disappointed us. The Netherlands are a top team so to come back and win underlines the mentality of this team."

Walsh: Earps in a good space

Image: Mary Earps made a huge mistake in England's 3-2 win over the Dutch

Mary Earps could not hide her disappointment in herself after a costly error in the Lionesses' 3-2 Wembley win over the Netherlands.

With England already 1-0 down at Wembley, Earps let Lineth Beerensteyn's effort in at her near post, despite getting a glove to it, to double the Netherlands' advantage.

"Mary has saved us in so many situations," added Walsh. "I gave away a penalty in the World Cup final and she saved it so the ball has to get past 10 other players before getting to her.

"She's in good spirits now, she's in a good space and she knows what she needs to do tomorrow. She's delivered for us before and I'm sure she'll do so again.

"Hopefully it'll be an exciting game for the fans and it'll showcase where women's football is at the moment. We're looking forward to it."

Should there be any concern over Scotland approach?

Sky Sports News reporter Gail Davis:

"It's a very strange situation that Sarina Wiegman finds herself in. She understands the comments from the Netherlands' manager that this game and its integrity is questionable.

"England just need to crack on and be aware of the scenarios ahead of them. If the Netherlands are winning [against Belgium], then England need to be winning themselves, by at least four goals.

"England certainly have the firepower but they just have to get the job done."