Five hours training a day, internet & meeting David Beckham: Path to Pro

Ever wondered what it takes to become a pro gamer?

Guild Academy Esports player Ben 'Brig' Brigdale gives an insight into the hours of daily practice needed, why fast internet is a must, and what it was like to meet David Beckham.

Brig, 18, met Beckham as part of Guild Esports' partnership with Sky Broadband, with the former England captain gifting the youngster Sky Full Fibre broadband to aid in his quest to becoming a pro gamer. This all took place through Sky Broadband’s new 3 part series, Path to Pro, that is available to watch now on YouTube, following Ben, Ruby and Suleymon on their path to becoming pro gamers.

Brig described weak internet as a "nightmare" for gamers, but unlike traditional broadband (also known as FTTC), Sky Full Fibre is powered by a fibre cable direct to your home, giving you a faster and more reliable broadband connection.

Image: Brig's path to pro began with competitive match-ups against his brother and Dad

"Sometimes the internet was struggling a bit, for gaming you need stable internet," Brig said. "Lagging in any game is an absolute nightmare. If you've not got the best speeds it's a struggle. I've messaged mates and gone round their house to play sometimes.

"Words can't really describe how grateful I am for [Full Fibre]."

The amount Brig and other esports gamers are practising requires that strength of connection. Incredibly, Brig revealed he is practicing EA Sports' FC 24, previously FIFA, for up to five hours a day.

"I was putting in at least 4-5 hours minimum, and now it's 5-6 hours, constantly trying to find ways to get better. I knew I had to put in the time and effort to try and compete. Knowing the game, what works, what doesn't."

Image: Brig, 18, met Beckham as part of Guild Esports' partnership with Sky Broadband

Brig's path to pro began with competitive match-ups against his brother and Dad, and he now hopes to take his skills to new levels with help from Guild Esports, and of course his new stronger internet.

"My brother's older than me and was always playing, and you get that competitiveness from that. To be honest, my Dad and brother used to beat me a lot, and it used to really annoy me! Which I think is why I've got competitive now.

"I always knew about the pro scene. I used to watch loads of tournaments but was never old enough to compete. I played a European tournament for the first time, and finished in the top 64 to 32.

"Everyone wants to win a trophy, come out with success, but to be honest for me I want to experience everything in esports. I want to enjoy what I'm doing, I don't want to be dreading playing, I want to go to tournaments and enjoy it."

But what mental skills are needed to get to Brig's level? He takes inspiration from his experience playing cricket.

"Competing online is a patience game. It tests your mentality. If you really want to win, you have to put your head down and stay composed, stay patient, and it's just a waiting game.

Image: "I was putting in at least 4-5 hours minimum, and now it's 5-6 hours"

"I play a lot of cricket. Cricket is to some people a long and boring sport. But you have to be patient, you're out there for a long time, and be switched on and ready for the whole time. If you switch your game off for a second, you're out. You have to stay patient and not get frustrated.

"It's the same with gaming, if I play against someone who is very slow, and I play very quick, I have to adapt, but be patient until he makes the moves. The minute you lose concentration, you get punished for it at the top level of gaming."

Gaming has opened Brig up to a new community of personalities and friends, and admits his successes so far have increased his confidence in everyday life.

"I've made a lot of mates through it. You talk to people on these platforms, and through them you talk about other stuff too, in general, normal life.

"I'd say it has [increased my confidence]. When I go out with my family, and people know about what I do, they ask me quite a lot of questions about it. Before I maybe wouldn't talk about it. I now openly talk about it, and I get opportunities that people don't really get."

And what was it like to meet David Beckham?

"I've still not accepted the fact I met David Beckham and spoke to him! I've still got family members asking me about it! I pretty much had an hour-long conversation with him about my gaming experience, and he understood part of what I was talking about because he'd gone through an academy as a footballer.

"It was a surreal moment, I'm a massive football fan, so to actually speak to him was unbelievable. To even have the opportunity to speak to him, even for two minutes, to get an hour with him, it was unbelievable."