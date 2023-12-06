Jurgen Klopp not ruling out Man City in title race as Pep Guardiola backs Aston Villa to be contenders

Pep Guardiola says Aston Villa are contenders for the Premier League title after they moved above Man City into third with Wednesday's 1-0 win; City are winless in four games and six points behind leaders Arsenal; Liverpool are two points off the top after beating Sheffield United 2-0
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it would be the "biggest joke in the history of football" to write off Manchester City in the title race.
City were overpowered at Aston Villa on Wednesday as Unai Emery's side beat them 1-0 to move above the champions into third. City are now winless in four league games and six points off leaders Arsenal.
Klopp, whose side closed the gap on Arsenal to two points with a win at Sheffield United, feels it "makes no sense" to rush to a judgement on City at this stage in the season.
"If somebody would write City off that would be the biggest joke in the history of football," the Liverpool boss said after Wednesday's win at Bramall Lane.
"Arsenal are fighting and had a similar experience we had [late win vs Fulham]. It feels really good but anyway you have to start the next game from 0-0.
"Aston Villa is incredible. United is there, don't play yet maybe exactly the football whoever wants - the media or whatever - but they have points like crazy.
"Chelsea, I'm not sure if they're coming. The league is incredibly strong, you need to be lucky to get through difficult moments, with injuries especially. So I have no clue [who will win the title].
"Probably. It was the last years, always two. I'm not interested in that, so long as we're around there. But it's so difficult and intense. Ask me again in April."
City boss Pep Guardiola believes Aston Villa must be considered among the challengers for the Premier League title after they outclassed his treble winners at Villa Park.
Asked if Emery's side have what it takes to go the distance, Guardiola said: "Yeah, definitely.
"For the way they are playing, when you are there and see the physicality, the tempo, the speed, the bench, the organisation from Unai Emery, the set pieces and high pressing in medium block, how incredible they defend the back four, the goalkeeper. Absolutely."
Emery disagrees with Guardiola, who he beat for the first time on Wednesday night at the 14th attempt.
"We are not contenders," he said after the game. "We are now at game 15, we are going to play game 16 against Arsenal. We are happy to be third. To keep it is going to be very difficult. While we are there, we are trying to keep it."
Pressed on why he thinks Villa are not in the title race, Emery added: "There are other teams that are contenders at the beginning. We are at game 15. There are still lots of matches to play.
"If we are keeping it progressing during the season, playing matches and winning like we are doing then maybe we can become contenders. We need more time. We can believe, but we are not contenders."
