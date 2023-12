UEFA bans Legia Warsaw from having any away fans at next five European games after violent Aston Villa clashes

UEFA have banned Legia Warsaw from having any away supporters at their next five European games after the violent clashes in the build-up to their Europa Conference League game at Aston Villa last month.

UEFA has also ordered the Polish club to pay reparations to Aston Villa for the damage caused at Villa Park.

Police charged 46 men after Legia Warsaw fans clashed with police, with missiles and flares thrown at officers.

