Liverpool vs Man Utd: Erik ten Hag could be without up to 13 first-team players for Premier League showdown

Manchester United could be without as many as 13 first-team players for their crucial Premier League fixture at Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure after overseeing three defeats in United's last four matches, including Tuesday's loss at home to Bayern Munich that saw them exit Europe.

United are huge outsiders to claim victory at Anfield, with Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League - five places and 10 points above United.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 17th December 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Jurgen Klopp's side also thrashed United 7-0 in the same fixture last season and Ten Hag's outfit face the daunting task of taking on their rivals with a heavily depleted squad.

Bruno Fernandes will miss the fixture due to suspension after the captain picked up a fifth yellow card of the season for dissent in last weekend's 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Amad Diallo (knee) are all expected to miss the trip to Anfield.

United also have six players who are listed as doubtful. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both missed the defeat to Bayern with illness and it is unclear whether they will recover in time to face Liverpool.

Mason Mount (leg) has not played in over a month, while Harry Maguire (groin) and Luke Shaw (thigh) were both forced off before the second half against Bayern.

Victor Lindelof is also doubtful due to an unspecified injury but did return to training earlier this week.

Ten Hag has also opted to remove Jadon Sancho from the first-team squad. The winger has not played since August after publicly questioning his manager's motivations for leaving him out of the defeat at Arsenal in September and then refusing to apologise.

Liverpool are also set to be missing several players for Sunday's match, with Joel Matip (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Diogo Jota (muscle) and Stefan Bajcetic (leg) all set to be sidelined.

Alexis Mac Allister (knee) is also doubtful.

