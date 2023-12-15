Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag insists he has backing of club's hierarchy despite poor form

Erik ten Hag insists he has the backing of Manchester United's decision-makers despite the team's dismal performances this season.

United have had a torrid week after back-to-back defeats at Old Trafford to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich saw them lose ground in the race for the top four and knocked out of Europe entirely.

Ten Hag takes his injury-ravaged side to Liverpool on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - hoping to avoid a repeat of last season's 7-0 humiliation, with reports suggesting another annihilation could have repercussions for his future.

Asked if he has support inside the club, Ten Hag said: "I feel that. They tell me. That's fine and that is OK. I am focusing on the process, I am focusing on making this team play better and making the individuals play better.

"That is my concern and what I am focusing on. No [I can't get distracted about talk of me losing my job]. That is of no concern.

"Now we are inconsistent and I have to work on making a squad that is going to play for longer periods at a higher level."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his side won't be overawed at Anfield on Sunday

Ten Hag insists the scars of last season's game at Liverpool will not impact the performance of his players on Sunday.

"I think everyone is highly motivated when you go to Anfield," he added. "You know it is going to be tough. That is everything a top footballer wants; they want the challenge.

"You have to look forward. We take last year in our memory, but you have to take the benefit from it and learn from it. On Sunday we can prove that."

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 17th December 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The 11 Man Utd players expected to miss Anfield trip

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are fit enough to play on Sunday, but Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial will not be available for United.

Shaw and Maguire were injured against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, while Rashford and Martial had missed the game due to illness.

"Harry will not be available for coming games, but don't think he is a long-term [issue]," Ten Hag said.

"Luke Shaw trained this morning, so we think he's available for Sunday. Marcus Rashford [is available]."

That means Man Utd are expected to be without 11 first-team players for the game at Anfield, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those missing due to suspension.

Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh), Mason Mount (calf) Tyrell Malacia (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Amad Diallo (knee) are all set to miss the trip to Anfield.

Victor Lindelof is also doubtful due to an unspecified injury but did return to training earlier this week.

Ten Hag has also opted to remove Jadon Sancho from the first-team squad. The winger has not played since August after publicly questioning his manager's motivations for leaving him out of the defeat at Arsenal in September and then refusing to apologise.