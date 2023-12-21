Lockyer has been fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) device, which is intended to prevent a repeat of the incident which saw him collapse on the pitch during Luton's Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday

Tom Lockyer: Luton captain out of hospital and recovering at home after cardiac arrest

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match last weekend.

Lockyer underwent a procedure in which he was fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) device, which is intended to prevent a repeat of the incident which saw him collapse on the pitch in the 59th minute of Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Luton said the 29-year-old Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation at his own home in the wake of the incident, which they said was unrelated to his previous collapse in the Championship play-off final in May.

A club statement read: "We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May."

What is an ICD? According to the British Heart Foundation, an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) is a small device that can treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms. It sends electrical pulses to regulate these rhythms, especially those that could be dangerous and cause a cardiac arrest. If an ICD notices a dangerous heart rhythm it can deliver one or more of the following treatments: Pacing - a series of low-voltage electrical impulses (paced beats) at a fast rate to try and correct the heart rhythm. Cardioversion - one or more small electric shocks to try and restore the heart to a normal rhythm. Defibrillation - one or more larger electric shocks to try and restore the heart to a normal rhythm.

Christian Eriksen was the first known Premier League player to be fitted with an ICD after he suffered a cardiac arrest in 2021 at the European Championship.

An ICD is a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Luton added: "The club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance."

Concerns for Lockyer's health had been heightened given the previous incident, during the play-off final victory over Coventry, following which Lockyer underwent surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation.

He subsequently returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances in all competitions before Saturday's match.

But Luton's statement continued: "The clinical advice Tom and the club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

"We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May."

Bournemouth sent their support for Lockyer in a post on their social media accounts, responding: "We couldn't be happier to hear this news. We're wishing Tom well for his continued recovery."

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said: "After hearing the good news, it's maybe easier and we need to put our focus again and start thinking about the next game against Forest.

"Some of our players know Tom better than the others, as well as their families, so it's probably been more difficult for them but now we need to keep going and we hope the best for Tom for his recovery."

The Premier League announced on Wednesday that the match will be replayed in full on a date yet to be confirmed.

Morris discusses Lockyer incident

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luton striker Carlton Morris shows his appreciation for the support of fans from both Luton and Bournemouth after team mate Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during their game last Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Luton striker Carlton Morris described the moment he realised Lockyer had collapsed.

"It's a strange moment, not something you would normally expect to experience on a football pitch. It was weird," he said.

"I came on the pitch and then saw Locks go down. You don't really know what happened. There's a lot of confusion in the air, you could tell how quiet it all went. No one really knew what was going on.

"But the important thing was how quickly everyone responded, the first responders, the Bournemouth fans and everyone in the stadium. They were so respectful of the situation and the [medical staff and paramedics] did an amazing job because it's a pressure situation.

"For them to react like they did, they did an incredible job."

When asked when the Luton team realised he was responsive, Morris added: "It was about five or 10 minutes after we went back to the changing room. All the players went in to give the paramedics and workers space to work.

"We were sat in the changing room in a bit of a stunned silence, not really know what was going on and waiting for updates.

"When we got the news he was responsive, it's like a proper 'breathe' moment.

"It was a goosebumps moment [going around the pitch to thank the fans]. It puts things into perspective a little bit when something like that happens.

"Locks is a friend first, and a captain and leader second. Just to know he was alright and responsive and in as good hands as he could be was a good time for us to show our appreciation to the fans, the Bournemouth staff and players, everyone involved in it was incredibly respectful. It was a very united moment."