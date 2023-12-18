Maddy Cusack: Independent investigation finds 'no evidence of wrongdoing' into player's death

An investigation into Maddy Cusack's death found "no evidence of wrongdoing" at Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old died at her home in Derbyshire on September 20.

In November, Derbyshire Constabulary had said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Cusack' death. Last month, a coroner opened and adjourned an inquest into her death, local media reported.

However, Sheffield United appointed an independent third party to formally investigate "concerns" raised by Cusack's family into "processes and conduct at the club".

"Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing," a Sheffield United statement said.

"The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved.

"Following Maddy's death, the club provided staff with the opportunity to engage with additional external support.

"As part of the club's commitment to continual improvement, we have and will continue to review and expand the club-wide wellbeing support offered to our staff and to increase the learning and development opportunities for all staff around language and culture, welfare and mental health awareness. We have also recently strengthened our women's and girls' structure with the addition of a new highly experienced head of women's and girls' football and other key appointments.

"We wish to offer support to Maddy's family and the Maddy Cusack Foundation, MC8, and we hope to work with them to continue the lasting positive impact Maddy had on those who knew her."

Just before her death, Cusack had started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women's Championship and was the longest-serving player in their squad, with over 100 appearances. She also worked as a marketing executive at the club.