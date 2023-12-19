Steven Schumacher leaves Plymouth to become Stoke City's new head coach

Steven Schumacher has left Plymouth Argyle to become Stoke City's new head coach.

Schumacher, who won the League One title with Argyle last season, replaces Alex Neil, who was sacked as Potters boss on December 10.

The 39-year-old takes over at Stoke despite his former club Plymouth sitting just three points and three places above the Potters in the Championship table.

"I was attracted to this club by its history and everything it represents and, once John (Coates) and Ricky (Martin) shared their vision with me, I knew it was an opportunity I wanted to take," said Schumacher after being confirmed as Stoke manager.

"The infrastructure, the stadium and the facilities are top-class, and so is the support of the fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

"The values that resonate with me for a Stoke City team are bravery and hard work, coupled with a desire to play attacking football and be a team our supporters can connect with.

"We have the players to do that and, if we can get back to a point where the bet365 Stadium is thought of as a tough venue to visit, we can really get it rocking again."

Joining Schumacher at the bet365 Stadium is his assistant Mark Hughes, coach Peter Cavanagh and goalkeeper coach Darren Behcet.

Schumacher's first game in charge of the Potters will be a home game against Millwall on Saturday.

Image: Schumacher won the League One title with Plymouth last season

Meanwhile, Plymouth's search for a new manager comes with a home game against Wayne Rooney's Birmingham, also on Saturday.

Stoke chairman John Coates said: "We are delighted to welcome Steven, who we firmly believe to be one of the most exciting young coaches in the country, to Stoke City.

"Steven will quickly realise that he is joining a great club, with a loyal and passionate fanbase, and one with all the potential to fulfil his ambitions in the game.

"He can rely on the absolute support of us all and we wish him all the very best in the role."