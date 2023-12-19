Newcastle director Dan Ashworth likely to join Manchester United in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's shake-up - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

It seems increasingly likely that Dan Ashworth will replace John Murtough as Manchester United's football director once Sir Jim Ratcliffe moves into Old Trafford.

The Premier League are to urge fans to behave themselves ahead of the festive fixtures - following a spate of incidents at recent matches.

Emma Raducanu is likely to turn to Nick Cavaday, a name from her younger days, to assist her when she comes back in the new year after nearly eight months away from the game.

DAILY EXPRESS

Raphael Varane reportedly wants to stay at Manchester United and extend his contract.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been placed on red alert following comments made by Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade.

Lewis Hamilton was reportedly the only one of the ten highest-paid F1 drivers not to receive a bonus for his performances in 2023.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has claimed that Mick Schumacher would have been 'better understood' had he joined Red Bull.

Emma Raducanu has been advised by Tim Henman to drop down into Challenger events to kickstart her career.

UFC 296 star Bryce Mitchell has thanked his opponent Josh Emmett, who he says "could've killed him" after a scary knockout

Jake Paul has announced he will be part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

DAILY MIRROR

Aaron Ramsdale "absolutely has to leave" Arsenal according to former player Emmanuel Petit, who can see he is "miserable".

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly set for a January transfer battle for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Aaron Ramsdale has been told being axed at Arsenal has made him a better goalkeeper... by the man who has taken his No 1 shirt!

Granit Xhaka feels he has mellowed significantly since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Craig Levein, the former Scotland manager, wants Rangers and Celtic in the Premier League so they could share increased revenue with other Scottish clubs.

Tottenham are set to step up their pursuit of a centre-back in January and have looked at Genoa's Radu Dragusin as a possible target.

Alexandre Letellier, the Paris St-Germain reserve goalkeeper, was held at knifepoint with his young family during a robbery at his home.

Mike Ashley's move for Yorkshire is at risk of being derailed after Colin Graves entered advanced negotiations to secure a sensational return.

THE GUARDIAN

Leading players from Afghanistan's men's team have urged Fifa to investigate allegations of match-fixing against the president of the country's football federation, and confirmed their boycott of the national side will continue until Mohammad Yousef Kargar is removed from his post.

The Masters, which already has the smallest field of the majors, could have even fewer players than usual in 2024 depending on the first three months of the PGA Tour season.

THE SUN

Bukayo Saka has helped to build a container village for earthquake victims in Morocco.

A parrot has learned the words to West Ham's famous song about Jarrod Bowen.

Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller were forced apart following a heated clash ahead of this Saturday's stacked Saudi card.

THE TIMES

George Ford has been backed by Alex Sanderson to replace Owen Farrell as England captain because he is a "calming influence" and "exceptionally emotionally intelligent".

THE ATHLETIC

RB Leipzig are in talks over a deal worth €25m (£21.5m) for Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has successfully undergone surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Granit Xhaka says he hopes Kai Havertz can make his critics "eat their words" after backing the Germany international to enjoy a similar turnaround in fortunes at Arsenal as he did.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is eligible to suit up for his season debut Tuesday against the Pelicans in New Orleans.