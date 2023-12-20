Troy Deeney named permanent Forest Green Rovers head coach after David Horseman exit

Troy Deeney has been announced as the permanent head coach at Forest Green Rovers, who have parted company with boss David Horseman by mutual consent.

Forest Green are second-bottom in League Two and have won only twice in their last 14 league matches. Deeney will take charge of his first match on Friday at home to Gillingham.

Horseman was appointed in July following the club's relegation, replacing caretaker manager Hannah Dingley, who had stepped into the role which made her the first woman to take charge of a men's senior English professional football team following the departure of Duncan Ferguson.

Deeney, 35, holds a UEFA A coaching license and joined Forest Green in August as a player-coach, making 16 appearances in League Two and scoring four goals.

"I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new head coach," said Deeney. "I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible. We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.

"One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success. This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I'll embrace and there's a lot of work for us to do, which has already started. I look forward to welcoming fans to our home game this Friday against Gillingham."

Deeney left his hometown club Birmingham at the end of last season having joined in 2021. The striker previously spent more than a decade with Watford as captain and was part of the squads that won two promotions to the Premier League in 2015 and 2021.

At the Hornets, Deeney became friends with Horseman, who worked in the club's academy.

Deeney began his career with Halesowen and Walsall before moving to Watford in 2010 where He made 419 appearances and scored 140 goals.

'Deeney appointment sooner than expected'

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said: "I'd like to thank David and Louis (Carey) for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future - I wish we had more time, but we're at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.

"Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career - this is happening sooner than expected but he's built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans - and is well placed for the challenge.

"We'll strengthen our squad in the coming transfer window as well, to give ourselves the best chance of first securing our place in League Two before looking upward once more, toward League One and beyond."