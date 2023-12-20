The Super 6 Christmas Rollover: Could you win £1,000,000 just before Christmas?

The Super 6 Christmas Rollover has reached its climax with a whopping £1,000,000 on the line this weekend! Play for free for a chance to win.

Throughout December, the Super 6 jackpot has been rolling over every Saturday if there is no winner. Chances were few and far between in the £750,000 round, with only 0.39 per cent of Super 6 players predicting Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw at Manchester City. If that wasn't hard enough, a mere 0.31 per cent of entrants backed the bore draw between Liverpool and Manchester United.

It did mean however that the jackpot rolled over one more time to a whopping £1,000,000, which is on the line this weekend.

Super 6 is completely free to play - just enter your six predictions by 3pm Saturday and you could be in with the chance of making yourself a millionaire just in time for Christmas!

Although we have made it to the final rollover round, jackpot winners have come close throughout December.

Image: Manchester City's Jack Grealish ensured there was no winner of the £500,000 Super 6 round

In the £500,000 round, one Super 6 player was 10 minutes away from winning with a 2-2 scoreline in the Manchester City vs Tottenham game. However, Jack Grealish had other ideas when he scuppered all chances of a win with a goal in the 81st minute. Will the last Super 6 Christmas Rollover finish with a bang, and a £1,000,000 winner to be precise?

This weekend table-toppers Arsenal head to second-placed Liverpool. Super 6 players are viewing this match as a difficult one to predict, with over 450,000 predicting a draw at Anfield. Another of the six fixtures to predict is Tottenham vs Everton. Although Sean Dyche's men have won four consecutive matches in the Premier League, only eight per cent of Super 6 players are backing Everton to pick up three points at Tottenham.

Have your say on these fixtures to be in with the chance of winning £1,000,000. How's that for a Christmas bonus?