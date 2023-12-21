European Super League: EU's top court rules FIFA and UEFA acted unlawfully in blocking breakaway competition

The prospects of a future European Super League have been boosted after judges said UEFA rules blocking the formation of such a competition were contrary to EU law.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice had been asked to decide whether UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

The court has now ruled that UEFA and FIFA rules granting prior approval for new competitions are contrary to EU law.

A release issued by the court said such rules were "contrary to competition law and the freedom to provide services".

A non-binding decision delivered by the Advocate General in the case last December found rules allowing UEFA to have prior approval of new competitions were compatible with EU law.

The original 2021 Super League proposal was criticised for its 'closed' format, with 15 founder clubs set to have been immune from relegation.

A22, a company formed to assist in the creation of that competition, has now drafted revised plans for a multi-division event featuring 60 to 80 teams, which it insists, crucially, will be open to all.

Following the ruling, A22 posted comments from their CEO Bernd Reichart on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We have won the #RightToCompete. The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is FREE. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction AND free to determine their own futures.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"For fans: We propose free viewing of all Super League matches.

"For clubs: Revenues and solidarity spending will be guaranteed."

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to get the latest updates.