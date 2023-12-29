Celtic vs Rangers: What the managers say ahead of the Old Firm showdown

Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to an "iconic" game as Celtic face Rangers under Philippe Clement for the first time, live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops are guaranteed to end the year top of the Scottish Premiership, but the Ibrox side are revitalised under Clement and could close the gap to just two points with two games in hand.

Once again it will be home fans only with the Ibrox side refused an allocation for the match after no Celtic fans attended the first Old Firm clash at Ibrox in September.

While it will be the Belgian's first experience of the fierce rivalry, Rodgers is well-versed in this fixture and his record is impressive - he has only lost one of the 14 he's taken charge of and he has never lost to Rangers at Celtic Park.

Here is what both managers have had to say ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Rodgers: Iconic game to perform in

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the Old Firm on Saturday but Liel Abada and Reo Hatate could return from injury for the visit of Rangers

"They're iconic games to perform in and I think if you can make a big contribution in the biggest games then of course you're always going to be remembered at clubs like this.

"It's a fantastic game to be involved in, the atmosphere is going to be electric tomorrow and that's what I really can't wait for. It's up to us to provide that urgency and intensity to win the game.

"It's such a special match and there's a real pressure around the game but to see the team perform in that pressure is what I've always enjoyed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyogo Furuhashi's stunning strike was the difference between the sides in Septmeber

"I think Philippe [Clement] has done really well since coming in. I think you see he's come in with experience and common sense in terms of setting up the team, all the players working together and know their job and you can see they've benefitted from that.

"I'm looking forward to the game because it should be a football game.

"The last couple of weeks we've played a lot against back fives and teams sitting low in the field, this hopefully should be a really good football game. In terms of him, he's come in and did very well."

Clement: No away fans 'pity for football'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philippe Clement discusses Rangers' injury issues around Connor Goldson, John Lundstram and more, plus the significance of Saturday's Old Firm in the title race

"In our hearts they will be there.

"It is a pity for football. It is always better to have two sides, it creates a certain atmosphere.

"It is a pity for football, but it is decisions made above my head, with knowing much more things than I know.

"I try to control the controllable, the things I can do, the things we need to do as a team, with my staff and players and the rest is not important. We are not focused on that, we are focused on the football.

"In the end it is always decided on the pitch between those four white lines and 11 against 11 - I hope.

"People can yell and shout whatever they like, but as long as they are not running on the pitch, it is OK with me.

Image: Rangers under Philippe Clement

"I know it is about three points. It is of course a boost at that moment but then three days later you need to confirm the boost.

"I have seen in the past well enough, in my team or other teams, that people get an incredible boost and days later they don't perform anymore because they were thinking about their boost. Then you lose.

"It is about three points and on Tuesday again it is about three points. Game by game, that is the story we need to do. I know that is the way to win things long term and not to be living from moment to moment or boost or to be down when you lose."

How to watch

Watch Celtic vs Rangers live from 11.30am on Saturday on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off 12.30pm. You can also follow it in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights and analysis.

Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel later that evening.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more