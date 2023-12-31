Rangers hit out at SFA for not yet disclosing VAR audio calling situation 'unacceptable'

Rangers have criticised the Scottish FA for not yet disclosing the VAR audio they have requested over a penalty appeal in their 2-1 Old Firm loss at Celtic.

VAR took a look at a potential handball by Celtic defender Alistair Johnston while under pressure from Abdallah Sima and gave no penalty.

It later transpired that Sima was offside in the build-up but a goal kick was still given by referee Walsh.

It is understood officials didn't consider Johnston's hand or arm movement to the ball to be unnatural anyway, though even if they had, this would be irrelevant due to the offside.

Rangers have repeatedly asked the Scottish FA for a copy of the VAR audio surrounding their claim for a penalty but the authorities are refusing to share the content, according to a club statement.

A Rangers spokesperson said: "Despite repeated Rangers FC requests, the Scottish FA have so far failed to disclose the VAR audio to allow the club to understand the process around the non-award of a penalty in the first half of yesterday's Old Firm match.

"Rangers officials stand ready to meet in-person or virtually with the Scottish FA at any time to hear and discuss the audio. However, the Scottish FA are refusing to both share the VAR audio and meet until at least Wednesday, five days after the Old Firm match and after the next round of Scottish Premiership fixtures. This is clearly unacceptable and heightens Rangers' concerns over the lack of transparency, for which the need is urgent.

"Rangers have learned no penalty was awarded as the VAR official, Willie Collum, concluded a handball offence had not occurred in the first half. While the club and most observers are astonished by this 'professional' view, we remain perplexed and concerned about the Scottish FA's motivations for sharing an offside image with broadcasters during the second half, when this was not the original reason why the penalty was not awarded.

"England's Premier League and other leading European Leagues operate on a 'nothing to hide' basis, where open communication and full transparency are available to clubs and the public on contentious VAR calls in a timely manner. On a weekend where not only Rangers but also fellow Scottish FA member clubs have major questions over potentially match-changing incidents, our governing body would do well to heed that same mantra."

Sky Sports News understands that Scottish FA CEO Ian Maxwell and Rangers CEO James Bisgrove did speak on Sunday and will meet on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News has contacted the Scottish FA for comment.

Clement: A few strange decisions

Rangers boss Philippe Clement was adamant that Rangers should have been given that first-half penalty for that handball as he branded some decisions made by referee Nick Walsh and the officiating team as "very strange".

Clement also had issue with Celtic's Paulo Bernardo not being sent off for a late tackle on Conor Goldson while already on a booking, with defender Johnston also avoiding a second yellow card despite making contact with Sima's face.

Those two decisions were even more significant given Leon Balogun was later sent off for a professional foul on Daizen Maeda.

"We played 15 minutes with 10 players, and that was the right decision, it's a red card. We didn't do that action well," Clement told Sky Sports.

"But I have other questions also about, why not a handball in the first half to get a penalty? It's a clear handball.

"Why not a second yellow card for some tackles and then at the end of the game a lot of yellow cards? A few strange decisions in that way."

Image: Bernardo was not given a second yellow for this challenge on Goldson

When Clement was told by Sky Sports reporter Luke Shanley that there was an offside in the build-up to the Johnston 'handball' incident, the Rangers manager responded: "The decision was not made about an offside, the decision of no penalty was made about the handball.

"That was the decision. So that was a strange decision for me."

He later added: "We were unlucky with the two [Celtic] goals and if we get this penalty, it's a 2-2 with the quality of the game. It's another story in perception."

Lennon: The whole situation is a farce

Speaking on Sky Sports punditry duty, Neil Lennon described the whole incident as a "farce" and said he understood why Clement was frustrated due to not having a full explanation of the process to not award the penalty.

At half-time, Lennon was adamant that Rangers should have been given a spot kick for the Johnston handball - but it was not until after the interval when the offside decision was clarified.

"It's a farce, for me. It really is," said Lennon. "If they [the VAR team] said it was offside, then let us know.

"I can understand Clement being really frustrated by that and not being given a full explanation. We know now, or we knew in the second half, but it's ridiculous for a game of this magnitude.

"It's even at the point where it may not have been given a handball if it was onside. That's another bag of worms to talk about.

"If it was offside, then it's a free-kick to Celtic. But they gave a goal kick. So again, it's bizarre."