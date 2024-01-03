Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian players make team of the week

​​​​​Celtic dominate the final WhoScored team of the week ahead of the winter break as the Scottish Premiership leaders beat St Mirren 3-0.

Brendan Rodgers' side are eight points clear of Rangers who have two games in hand and are also represented in the best XI after their win over Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen claim three spots after their 3-0 win at Ross County, while Hearts also feature following their win over bottom-side Livingston and Hibernian make up the team after a 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

Here, WhoScored take us through their top five performers based on the stats...

Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 8.69 rating

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor opened his scoring account for the season when he added the leaders' third in a comfortable away win at St. Mirren.

Along with his efforts in front of goal, the 26-year-old contributed with two tackles, four clearances and five key passes, to earn a WhoScored.com rating of 8.69.

Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 8.71 rating

Image: Matt O'Riley was on target for Celtic at the SMiSA Stadium

Joining Taylor in this week's XI is Celtic team-mate Matt O'Riley, who was directly involved in two of his side's three goals at The SMiSA Stadium on Tuesday.

Remarkably, both of O'Riley's contributions came inside the opening six minutes; the midfielder provided the assist for Daizen Maeda's opener after less than a minute, before finding the net himself only five minutes later. O'Riley also won two tackles, made four key passes and completed one successful dribble, to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.71.

Paulo Bernardo (Celtic) - 8.75 rating

The final Celtic representative in this week's top five is O'Riley's midfield partner Paulo Bernardo, who also had a hand in two of the leaders' three strikes in the win at St. Mirren.

Bernardo was responsible for setting up both O'Riley and Taylor's goals, either side of half-time. He also won three tackles, one interception, made three key passes and completed two successful dribbles, for a WhoScored.com rating of 8.75.

Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) - 8.77 rating

Image: Bojan Miovski scored his ninth goal of the season in the win at Ross County

Second only to team-mate Jamie McGrath is Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who scored and assisted as the away side sealed a comprehensive victory away to Ross County.

The Macedonian forward provided McGrath with the assist for his 24th-minute opener, before finding the net himself for the visitors' third of the game just 10 minutes from the final whistle.

Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) - 9.30 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 9.30, Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is the Scottish Premiership player of the week.

McGrath found the net twice at the Global Energy Stadium, while he also made two tackles, an interception, one key pass and three successful dribbles, in a strong all-round display

