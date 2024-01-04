Scottish Premiership: Kris Boyd & Chris Sutton's team of the season so far

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have both picked their Scottish Premiership team of the season so far - and as you may expect, they didn't quite see eye-to-eye...

The Sky Sports duo selected the same goalkeeper and midfielders but there were some disagreements over who should feature in defence and up-front

Boyd questioned why Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers featured in Sutton's XI, while Boyd's omission of Kyogo also resulted in a debate between the pair.

Sutton's XI features five players from Celtic, three Rangers players and three from Hearts too, with Jack Butland (Rangers) in goal, James Tavernier (Rangers), Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Frankie Kent (Hearts) and Alex Cochrane (Hearts) in defence.

Celtic trio Luis Palma, Matt O'Riley and Callum McGregor are joined by Rangers' Abdallah Sima in midfield, while Hearts' Lawrence Shankland plus Celtic's Kyogo lead the line.

Boyd's team is made up of the same three Rangers players, four from Celtic, plus one from each of Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and a former Dundee defender.

Butland keeps his place in between the sticks, with Tavernier (Rangers), Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock), Liam Scales (Celtic), and Owen Beck (formerly of Dundee) in defence.

The duo had the same midfield selections, with Hearts' Shankland also up top alongside Boyd's pick of Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski.

Watch the video above to see both Boyd and Sutton debate their XI's and share your picks on our X page @ScotlandSky.

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.

