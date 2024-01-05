Luke Williams: Swansea City appoint Notts County boss as new head coach

Swansea City have appointed Notts County boss Luke Williams as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The Championship club's month-long search has ended having sacked Michael Duff on December 4 and agreed compensation with Notts for the 43-year-old.

Williams led County back to the EFL last season with promotion via the National League play-offs and leaves the club fifth in League Two.

His assistant Ryan Harley and first-team coach George Lawtey have also made the move from Meadow Lane and the new management team will be in charge for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Morecambe.

Williams previously worked at Swansea as assistant manager to Russell Martin before taking over at Notts in June 2022.

Image: Notts County won promotion at Wembley under Luke Williams

Notts County scored 117 goals last season and their total of 55 this term is the highest across England's top four divisions.

A Swansea statement read: "Williams' appointment follows a thorough and extensive search for a head coach who can deliver the types of performances and results Swansea City need to achieve our goals while exhibiting a commitment to a brand of football in-keeping with the club's best recent traditions."

Chairman Andy Coleman added: "As I have said previously, we have undertaken a diligent and detailed process to find our next head coach. I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Luke recently. I have looked him in the eye and know that we can trust Luke to be a coach and leader who is aligned with our vision for Swansea City.

"He fits right into the mould of other talented and ambitious young managers who have succeeded here. I am confident our supporters will be excited by and proud of this Luke Williams-led Swansea City team."

'Williams broke records and created lifelong memories'

A management team consisting of Notts' longest-serving player Jim O'Brien, goalkeeping coach Tom Weal and first-team coach Joao Alves will oversee County in the interim.

Notts County said: "As disappointed as we are to lose Luke, he departs with nothing but our very best wishes.

"We're sure this sentiment will be shared by our supporters, who have grown to love him not only for his phenomenal achievements but also his infectious personality.

"He will be forever known as the man who took the world's oldest professional club back into the EFL, breaking records and creating lifelong memories along the way.

"The high-profile nature of our achievements since Luke's arrival 18 months ago, coupled with the immense respect he holds within the game, mean it's come as no surprise that he's attracted interest from higher in the pyramid. Our focus now has to be on finding a new head coach to build on the excellent foundations he's laid.

"It's important to remember that the club operates in a way that protects itself against the loss of a key figure like Luke. While his presence will naturally be missed, our vision remains the same and we're very confident of finding a suitable replacement to fit our ethos and help the club challenge for promotion to League One.

"It's still very much our intention to strengthen the squad this month and, as evidenced in the summer of Ian Burchnall's departure, we're more than capable of doing so without a head coach in place should the correct opportunity arise.

"We thank our fans for their ongoing support and will provide a further update when appropriate."