Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender ruled out for 'a few weeks' with minor knee ligament tear

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for "a few weeks" with a minor knee ligament tear.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed the news ahead of the club's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been pivotal for Liverpool this season in a hybrid right-back and midfield role, is set to be sidelined for around three weeks, which rules him out of both semi-final legs against Fulham, a league trip to Bournemouth, and the club's FA Cup fourth round tie.

The defender may also be a doubt for Liverpool's home clash against Chelsea on January 31, as well as a crucial title race trip to Arsenal on February 4.

"Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game [against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round]," says Ljinders.

Image: Alexander-Arnold hyper-extended his knee in the FA Cup third round game against Arsenal

"So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let's see after that.

"He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility.

"We will really miss him."

How many Liverpool players are currently unavailable? Joel Matip [ACL]: Due back next season

Stefan Bajcetic [Stress fracture]: February

Andrew Robertson [Shoulder]: February

Dominik Szoboszlai [Hamstring]: Jan 21

Thiago Alcantara [Hip]: February

Konstantinos Tsimikas [Collar bone]: February

Wataru Endo [Asia Cup duty]: February

Mohamed Salah [Afcon duty]: February

January 10: Fulham (H) - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

January 21: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

January 24: Fulham (A) - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

January 27: Norwich or Bristol Rovers (H) - FA Cup fourth round, date/time TBC

January 31: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

February 4: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Van Dijk back for Liverpool, left-backs to return by February

There was more positive news for Liverpool's defence in terms of injury news, with Virgil van Dijk due to return after he missed Sunday's FA Cup win over Arsenal due to illness.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is back in light training after picking up a hamstring problem, but will not be fit for Wednesday's Carabao Cup last four clash with Fulham.

Left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, who picked up shoulder and collarbone injuries respectively in recent weeks, are due back by the end of January.

"Virgil is back," said Lijnders. "He did some runs yesterday on the pitch, looked good again. So he will be back in the squad [on Wednesday], he recovered well. So it really helped him not to travel to London.

"Dom is progressing well on the pitch, he's running, so let's see. Not available for tomorrow.

"And then we have Robbo, he's almost at the three-month mark, so he will get checked by the surgeon.

"And if he does that scan and we see everything [so] that we can really progress him, he will go to Dubai for a week to do proper volume sessions, proper sessions, so that will be good for him. Then we see the three-month-mark scan and then we can see how quick he can go into contact again.

"Same for Kostas. Kostas is progressing really well, really quick. So hopefully both of them - Robbo and Kostas - will be back at the end of this month to train with the team."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.