Derby defender Eiran Cashin: 'I'm not the biggest or the tallest or the strongest, but I've found a way to make it work'

You could say that Eiran Cashin's biggest strength is he knows what his weaknesses are.

"I probably wouldn't be a typical centre-half, if you were to cut one out," he tells Sky Sports, with a smile on his face.

"I'm not the biggest or the tallest or the strongest, but I've found a way to make it work.

"I work on all my strengths and all my weaknesses and I make sure that my weaknesses are not too bad."

His weaknesses aren't bad at all. The 6ft 22-year-old has recently passed the milestone of 100 appearances for Derby County - a figure he would barely have believed possible during his time in the club's academy - and he has been one of the standout centre-backs in the EFL this season.

"It was almost surreal," he admits. "A really proud moment.

"There was times in the academy I got told I wasn't going to play for Derby.

"There were academy representatives who said we think you'll have a good career, maybe in non-League or at National League level, if you work hard.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career. There will always be doubters.

"So to prove them wrong and to get 100 appearances is massive for me, and obviously my family.

"Hopefully there are many more to come."

While he wouldn't admit it, Cashin has likely benefitted from the strife around Derby in recent seasons. He was handed his debut by Wayne Rooney in the club's relegation season from the Championship.

The huge turnaround at the club since has seen him walk the halls of Pride Park and their training ground as something of a County veteran.

"It does sort of feel that way," Cashin says. "I've been at the club for over 10 years now, and I feel like I'm more of a senior player now - especially compared to when I first got into the team.

"I think it comes with the centre-back role, too. You need to show your composure and a bit of leadership.

"You need to be able to dictate stuff on the pitch and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

"Those qualities can make you look a little bit more mature and senior than I actually am!"

It is the experienced head on the young shoulders that has given Cashin the scope to deal with the physical challenges that he faces in the third tier.

"There are a lot of big centre-forwards in League One," he says with a smirk.

"Part of my development is learning how to deal with that physicality, because you can't just go shoulder-to-shoulder with some of them. You have to box clever, as they say.

"It might be that you go up and shout and you pretend you're going to go and head it and you just drop off and they'll flick it onto you.

"Obviously you don't want to go into too many physical altercations, but if I have to, I don't mind.

"I am reasonably strong and I will get my weight around."

Cashin also likes to watch action in the leagues above, to take tips from the best.

Although he does admit his analytical brain has partly ruined the spectacle of the Premier League.

"I struggle to watch a Premier League game normally now," he says.

"I'm just watching the centre-backs, seeing what they do, seeing what their position is like, what sort of decisions they make on the ball and how it reflects on my game and what I'd do in that situation.

"It sort of ruins a bit of the football for me because I don't quite enjoy it as much! But it's such a good way to learn and I love watching them play."

His consumption of the game has undoubtedly helped with his development, mind.

"I'm still trying to learn the game and to make good decisions," he says.

"I think sometimes, because I'm still quite young, I can be quite brave, and I'll try and win headers I maybe shouldn't be going in for - like when I'm coming up against a big 6ft 4in League One striker.

"I'll want to go over the top of him and head it, and try and smash him. Whereas sometimes the cleverest thing is to do is let him bring it down and then play off that.

"So just learning the little things. The tricks of the trade."

Cashin, for now, is hoping to lead from the back and take Derby into the Championship. He yearns to be able to pay the club back.

"There's so much that Derby have done for me growing up," he says. "I was training here at six years old with the likes of Louie Sibley.

"I signed officially when I was 11. It's like my home, and I have a lot to pay back to this club.

"It'd mean everything to get promoted."