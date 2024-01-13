Reading vs Port Vale abandoned as home fans refuse to leave pitch in protest against owner Dai Yongge

Reading's League One match with Port Vale was abandoned on Saturday on the advice of the EFL after around 1,000 home fans invaded the pitch.

The home supporters were protesting against the club ownership of Dai Yongge and the match was halted after 16 minutes of play, with around 40 of the fans still refusing to leave the pitch some 68 minutes later.

In the gathering gloom, with most of the floodlights switched off, those supporters still stood in the centre circle surrounded by stewards before the announcement to call the game off was made at 4.25pm.

The game had been interrupted shortly after kick-off when sections of the home fans threw tennis balls onto the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Referee Ross Joyce took the players into the dressing rooms, while the supporters milled around the pitch, some letting off blue flares.

Fans chanted anti-Dai slogans and unveiled a banner in the centre circle that read "Football has an ownership problem".

After approaching the Vale fans, some of whom applauded them, most of the home fans started to head back to the stands.

But many of them then returned and staged a sit-in in the centre circle.

Image: The League One fixture at Select Car Leasing Stadium was suspended after 16 minutes and eventually abandoned

A statement posted on Reading's X, formerly Twitter, account, read: "We are fully aware of and understand our supporters' frustrations, but we must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items onto the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders.

"Thank you for your support today."

As Reading fans continued to stay on the pitch, the club made two announcements over the PA system.

They stated that once the fans had returned to the stands, the game could resume.

As the supporters remained on the pitch, stewards guarded both goalmouths.

The Port Vale fans began to grow tired of the protests, chanting they had "made their point" and should leave the pitch.

A further announcement over the PA system said that, unless the pitch was cleared, the match would be abandoned. It added that it would go "along with the consequences" of possible points deductions.

As the game continued to be held up, reaching the half-hour mark, some Reading fans who had remained in the stands began to boo those on the pitch, while Vale fans began to chant "we want our money back".

There remained a tight cordon of stewards around the entrance to the players' tunnel, with the players having remained in the dressing rooms throughout.

As around 300 Reading fans remained on the pitch, at 3.56pm officials from both clubs were in contact with the EFL fixtures management team to discuss "the best course of action".

Twenty minutes later, Port Vale manager Andy Crosby walked along the touchline to speak to the Vale fans. He spoke only briefly, before walking back to the dressing room, but many Vale supporters then started to leave the stadium.

Moments later the announcement for the match to be postponed was made. The fixture will be restaged later in the season on a midweek date.

Reading owner Dai is blamed by many supporters for the club's problems, including wages not being paid and a winding-up order being served in October over unpaid taxes.

Dai took charge in 2017 but has come under fire after the club was hit with a number of penalties for financial mismanagement, including a four-point deduction this season for a late payment of the monthly wage bill.

Former Premier League team Reading, who were relegated after 10 years in the Championship in 2023, have been deducted 16 points in under two years.

This season, they have received four points in deductions - a punishment that has seen them struggle in the League One relegation zone.

It was the second League One match to be abandoned on Saturday after Bolton Wanderers' home game against Cheltenham Town was called off after a medical emergency in the crowd.