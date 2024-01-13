Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag says 'hungry players' key to club's success

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will only succeed with "hungry players" after letting Jadon Sancho leave little more than a year after Cristiano Ronaldo's high-profile departure.

The Dutch coach was brought in 19 months ago to change things on and off the pitch at Old Trafford, where he has had to deal with a fair share of distractions.

Unhappy star Ronaldo's second spell at United ended in acrimonious fashion in November 2022 and another big name has left midway through a Ten Hag season in charge of the Premier League giants.

Sancho has been banished from the first team since September, when he claimed on social media that he had been made a "scapegoat" after the Dutchman said he omitted him from a matchday squad due to his training levels.

The 23-year-old this week returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season and, while he wished the winger luck, the United boss underlined the need for the right mentality at the club.

"If you want to perform, you need hungry players," Ten Hag said.

"I already said, we need personalities and players who are very hungry to fight for the badge, so fight for this club, and to do this in the team."

Discipline is a key pillar of Ten Hag's approach and was backed during the Ronaldo situation by the Glazers, while new incoming minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not stood in the way of Sancho's exit.

"I think it is not about discipline, it is about normal behaviour," the Dutchman said. "It is about that, so what you can expect from a top professional."

'Returning players will improve process'

United are preparing for Sunday's home clash with Tottenham, live on Sky Sports - their only Premier League match this month.

They need a win having lost nine of their 20 top-flight matches in an injury-hit season, with results and performances increasing the pressure on Ten Hag.

But the United boss trusts a process he believes will improve as absentees return, including Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.

Ten Hag said: "If you ask me the question 'is it difficult for you (to deal with things)?', no, it is not difficult for me.

"Because I could expect from the start of the season when this happened the process could go negative, then, as a manager, you have to stay positive and get the process in the right direction.

"In the meantime, you have to be pragmatic, get as much points as possible and wait until the players are fit.

"In the meantime, work on your team, work on individuals that they go to higher levels, that you set conditions that the team is performing better, that the results will rise again."

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is due to be in attendance for the very first time as Manchester United kick-start a new calendar year by entertaining Tottenham on Sunday. An enterprising first fixture.

Ratcliffe, who completed his 25 per cent share takeover on Christmas Eve, has visited Carrington for initial introductions but is yet to see Erik ten Hag's side kick a competitive ball first-hand.

What is he likely to observe when Man Utd - eighth in the league - take on Spurs, live on Sky Sports Premier League, at Old Trafford? Well, Ratcliffe's presence has the potential to create calm and chaos simultaneously.

Ten Hag has projected a mood of hope of optimism since Ratcliffe's takeover was announced. A clean slate. A fresh start. But the swell of pressure as a result of poor performances remain the undertone.

Man Utd have lost nine of their 20 league games this season, as many defeats as they suffered the whole of last term. They finished 2023 with limp defeat to Nottingham Forest. Ratcliffe cannot remedy that.

"Many hours we sit together, many issues we were on the same page," Ten Hag said of his early meetings with the INEOS business owner. How long is that accord and harmony likely to last if results don't swiftly improve, though?

Perhaps a meeting with Spurs, a team Man Utd have beaten more times (24) than any other in Premier League competition, is the perfect tonic. A chance to exploit the Londoners' erratic style. The opportunity to lay a marker - this is a new era of United. An unashamed expression of 'new year, new me'.

Or maybe the drift, for this campaign at least, is already too far gone...

I want to run as far as I can away from making a confident prediction on this encounter.

Which Manchester United will turn up? Not even Erik ten Hag knows, so what chance does an idiot like me stand?

There are bound to be goals but the market has that covered with just 2/5 with Sky Bet on offer for both teams to score. A scoring draw at 100/30 might be the way in as a stalemate is due at Old Trafford - it's been 17 games since United have drawn a game at home in the Premier League. Plus, there's been no draws in the last 17 meetings between United and Spurs at Old Trafford a run dating back to October 2005. Those who love a trend-ender should consider getting on.

There is value to be had in the player offsides market where Bruno Fernandes is worth a look at 15/8 with Sky Bet to be caught offside by Tottenham's high line. Only Aston Villa have caught more players offsides this season with Spurs racking up 64 offsides against. Despite not playing as the focal point, Fernandes does tend to wander into offside positions in his free role - as shown by his three offsides recorded in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa, taking his tally to eight for the season. The 15/8 looks generous.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-3

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham Hotspur live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm.