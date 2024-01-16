Celtic transfer news: Nicolas Kuhn joins Hoops on five-and-a-half year deal

Celtic have made their first January signing with winger Nicolas Kuhn joining from Rapid Vienna on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old completed his £3m move to the Scottish Premiership leaders following a successful medical in London.

Kuhn, who played for Ajax and Bayern Munich in his youth, scored three goals and had seven assists for Rapid this season.

The German could make his Celtic debut in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

"I feel great that I'm finally here and I can't wait. Celtic is one of the biggest clubs around and I'm really happy to be here," he said.

"I am really motivated to do well for this great club and I want to get working immediately as we face our challenges in the League and the Cup this year, so I'm really excited for what's coming.

"In the end, at Celtic, it's about doing all we can to win every game, so that is the challenge here. I can't wait to get going and do my very best for our supporters."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We are delighted to welcome Nicolas to Celtic. We believe he is a dynamic player who has an excellent level of quality and all the attributes to fit well into our style of play.

"He has the profile we are looking for, he has a real attacking intent, a player with great pace and ideas, the ability to create and score goals and a player with a great energy and work ethic.

"He is someone who can play wide on both sides so he brings with him that versatility for us too, and myself and the coaches here really look forward to working with him."

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.

