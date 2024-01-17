Ridvan Yilmaz: Rangers will only sell left-back for right price, says Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement insists he will not be left short in the left-back position for the season's run-in amid speculation about Ridvan Yilmaz's future.

Reports claim the Ibrox club rejected a loan-to-buy offer in the region of £3.4m from Galatasaray for the 22-year-old Turkey international, who has also been linked with Hellas Verona.

The Light Blues' other left-back, fit-again Borna Barisic, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking after the 2-2 friendly draw with FC Copenhagen at Ibrox - where goals from Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers were cancelled by a Kevin Diks header and a Johnly Yfeko own goal - the Rangers boss addressed the speculation about Yilmaz.

Clement also revealed that the injury midfielder Kieran Dowell picked up in the club's January training camp in Spain is set to keep him out for two months.

Clement said: "For every player at Rangers, if there comes an offer that cannot be refused or is a good thing for the club then we need to discuss it.

"At the moment that is not the case. Ridvan is here and he started the game.

"We will see. Players also need to show they really want to be here in the next couple of months.

"We need to be prepared for everything, for every position also and make sure that we have solutions.

"That is one position that we have two players. One is end of contract, the other one there is a lot of rumours around.

"So it is clear that we need to be ready for that position. We cannot go on in three competitions with one left full-back. That is correct. And in other positions, it is the same."

Image: Kieran Dowell suffered an injury at Rangers' winter training camp

Clement was pleased to see Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence and Barisic get some game time in the second half against the Danish side after recovering from their respective injuries but Dowell is a concern.

The midfielder has made just 11 appearances for the Light Blues since joining on a free transfer from Norwich this summer.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton on Saturday, Clement said: "Kieran Dowell was not here because he got injured in La Manga.

"He will be out for several weeks, I think around two months.

"That's long term and that's a big blow."

