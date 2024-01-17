Herbie Kane interview: Barnsley midfielder on promotion hopes, Neil Collins and time at Liverpool

Herbie Kane is becoming an integral part of a Barnsley side aiming for promotion and is keen to build on an outstanding end to 2023.

"It's just being in the right positions as the game develops and getting closer to the goal, it always gives you a better chance of scoring and I've tried getting myself in those positions more often." the midfielder tells Sky Sports after winning the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for December - either scoring or assisting in every one of Barnsley's games, including a crucial winner against fellow play-off contenders Stevenage.

"I'd like to say that I can be a match winner every game. If I get in the position to do that then I back my ability to do so."

During his youth career, Kane came through the academy at Liverpool playing alongside and developing a close relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with both players named on the initial Golden Boy shortlist back in 2018.

Kane reveals that the winning mentality and work ethic was something there from the very start with Trent, and he looks to instil this with his team-mates at Barnsley now.

"You can see the quality that he has," says Kane. "There has always been a great mindset and competitiveness about him.

"Growing up together in the academy, we were competitive with each other all the time and you could see that desire from both of us.

"I try and show that in training here as well, having a winner's mindset. If there's three or four players that are doing that then it rubs off on the whole team."

There was also the time spent with 'idol' Steven Gerrard during his time in the Liverpool Under 19s, where he gained invaluable experience while reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League along the way.

"You only have to train with him to gain knowledge and see his mindset alongside the qualities that he brings," says Kane. "As a young player, you can't really ask for much more."

Kane admits his time at Liverpool where he made just two appearances for the first team during his five-year spell at the club was 'one of the toughest stages of his career.'

On the other hand, he believes the challenges of trying to make it at such a high level had a great influence on his development.

"It made me grow up a lot quicker compared to maybe some other players," says Kane. "I was ready and hungry to go out on loan and try and get my professional career started."

"I had a couple of good loans and I've learned different things from each one of them."

Fast forward to today and he is becoming a catalyst for Barnsley's promotion charge, with six goals and five assists so far this season.

He has hit the ground running as he looks to move on from their heart-breaking play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley last May.

"I've been close to promotion three times now, it's frustrating and at the time you are very disappointed," he says."

"I am trying to get as many goals and assists which is always going to help me and it reverts back to the team as well."

"It's something that I obviously want to do and I'm ready to do that. Hopefully this season we can get that promotion."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Carlisle.

At the start of July, former Sheffield United defender Neil Collins replaced Michael Duff as manager at Oakwell, becoming their fifth managerial appointment since October 2020.

Despite only a short time in charge and inheriting a side that had lost key players, Collins has brought a new style to Barnsley with a greater emphasis on build-up play, and this is something Kane, as a box-to-box midfielder, relishes.

"He lets me play with freedom and he lets me drop deep to get the ball if the team need an extra player in the build-up," he says.

"The managers that have let me express myself and do that are best for me and hopefully you can see that in my performances."

Barnsley are well placed to push on in the second half of the season, sitting four points off top as they look to chase down the league leaders Portsmouth.

At the age of 25, Kane believes it is important for him to take responsibility as a leader in the side. He wants to be the spearhead of their promotion charge.

"It's important if you want to get promoted that you have players in the team driving the team forward and also setting standards," he says.

"If you look at our form we're on the right track, and these games now are important to keep picking up points. Hopefully it leaves us in a good position come the end of the season."