Rehanne Skinner exclusive: West Ham Women making progress as Women's Super League survival bid begins

West Ham will already be halfway to matching their total number of Women’s Super League victories from 2023 if they beat Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

That is the reality of the last 12 months for the east Londoners, who earned just two leagues win - one under former boss Paul Konchesky and the other with current manager Rehanne Skinner.

But the Women's Super League return presents the opportunity for Skinner's bolstered side to start afresh.

A 98th-minute equaliser against Leicester meant they ended a torrid 2023 above the foot of the table on goal difference and there were positive signs that results could soon start improving in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend in the Women's FA Cup.

"That was our longest period of performance we've put together so far," Skinner told Sky Sports. "We showed a consistency in our mindset that we've been in and out of. I do feel like there's games we should have taken points from. That, obviously, is the bit that's challenging for everybody.

"The bottom line is there's no such thing as 'should win a game' or 'If only', we have to do it in the game."

Image: West Ham manager Rehanne Skinner is under pressure to improve results

West Ham have been boosted by three new signings in the shape of USA international Kristie Mewis, Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry and defender Shelina Zadorsky, on loan from Tottenham, to add experience to a youthful squad.

"The club have acknowledged we do need the seniority and leadership and the balance wasn't quite right in the squad," said Skinner.

"To stay in this league and be competitive we need people who have been there and done it and we need more of them to manage the group and emotions."

Skinner is overseeing a period of transition at the club which went through a board reshuffle last year and still has some way to catching up to the WSL's top sides - not least in hosting a game at the London Stadium for the first time since 2019.

She inherited an inexperienced, depleted squad having started late in the job after working at the Women's World Cup. It's been a struggle ever since but Skinner believes they are heading in the right direction.

Image: Kristie Mewis is one of three recent new additions at West Ham

"When you add all those things together, the amount of progress has been tremendous," said the former England assistant. "For everybody to be able to operate at their absolute best, everyone needs to understand the part that they play and how to be successful at it. The building blocks in playing style and philosophy have been really important.

"The board has been instrumental in doing that as well in terms of the direction for the football club. How we're going to add to the squad, how we're doing to evolve as a team, and working really hard on the profile of the team, increasing the fanbase, and elevating the game.

"We want to make sure we stay in this league and we keep working to push the game to another level. The size of the football club we have here, it's important we're still involved at that level. That's a huge focus for us."

Skinner insists she won't be distracted by facing her former club for the first time since being sacked in March after more than two years with Spurs.

"The only team I'm bothered about is us, that's how I approach every weekend," she said.

"We're not getting bogged down with the end result at the end of the season but right now we have to get points that distance us from the situation."

Skinner's survival mission starts on Sunday.

