Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday condemn alleged racist abuse aimed at Kasey Palmer

Coventry City say they are 'shocked and saddened' by the alleged racist abuse which they entirely condemn; Sheffield Wednesday say they stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with Coventry in tackling the abuse.

Coventry's Kasey Palmer alleged he had been subjected to racist abuse at the end of their Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have labelled alleged racist abuse of Kasey Palmer as "abhorrent and wholly unacceptable" and are working with police to identify those responsible.

Palmer went to retrieve the ball from behind the goal, before sharply turning away and motioning towards match referee Anthony Backhouse.

The Coventry midfielder then pointed towards the crowd and appeared to indicate that somebody had made a monkey gesture towards him.

A bottle was also thrown from the crowd, which appeared to strike a Coventry player.

The match was paused as the referee took a moment to speak to both managers on the touchline.

Palmer appeared upset after the game and was comforted by team-mates.

After the match Coventry manager Mark Robins said: "Part of the game is the supporters having a go at individuals whether it is managers, coaches or whether it's players or whatever.

"That's part of it. But when it's racism, it oversteps. Nobody should have to deal with that, nobody on society. There is no place in society for it. I'm hoping they have a clear picture of what has gone on and they deal with it properly, because that is just out of order."

Sky Sports News has contacted South Yorkshire Police about the incident.

A Sheffield Wednesday statement said: "Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Sky Blues player Kasey Palmer during today's game at Hillsborough.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry's Mark Robins says that nobody should have to deal with racism after Kasey Palmer suffered abuse during their match against Sheffield Wednesday.

"Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society. We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry City and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour."

A Coventry statement said: "Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture directed at our player Kasey Palmer in today's game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

"We entirely condemn the abuse and are totally clear that there is no place for this abuse or discrimination in football or in our wider society. Relevant authorities will now be worked with and we expect action to be taken against any supporter identified."

Doug King, Coventry City owner, added: "We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident. There is no place for this in football or society and support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action."