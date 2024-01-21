AFCON 2023: DR Congo hold favourites Morocco as Zambia score late to deny Tanzania first win

A round-up from Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations matches with DR Congo, Morocco, Zambia, South Africa and Tanzania all in action on day nine of the tournament.

Morocco scored early but the pre-tournament favourites had to share the points in a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash on Sunday.

Achraf Hakimi scored in the sixth minute for Morocco, whose run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar 14 months ago has made them the team to beat at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

But the Congolese squandered a first-half penalty before substitute Silas Katompa swept home a deserved 76th-minute equaliser at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

Patson Daka scored a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-player Zambia and deny Tanzania in the other Group F fixture.

Simon Msuva's 11th-minute strike handed Tanzania the lead and put them on course for their first win at the finals after they started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Morocco, but Daka's explosive header in the 88th minute ensured a share of the spoils.

The two draws leave Morocco top of the group with four points, the Congolese and Zambians on two points and Tanzania bottom on one, after two games each.

Tanzania had failed to win on their previous finals appearances in 1980 and 2019 and were not given much chance at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, especially after coach Adel Amrouche was handed an eight-match suspension on Friday.

South Africa veteran Themba Zwane scored twice as they comfortably overcame neighbours Namibia 4-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash on Sunday to boost their chances of progressing to the last 16.

Zwane's double at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium came after Percy Tau converted a 14th-minute penalty, having fired one wide in their first match against Mali last week, while substitute Thapelo Maseko netted the fourth.

The 34-year-old scored twice in the space of 15 minutes to take a first-half lead from which Namibia never recovered.

South Africa, whose victory margin was the biggest of the tournament in the Ivory Coast, moved ahead of Namibia on goal difference in the standings, behind leaders Mali who have four points but two points ahead of top-seeded Tunisia, who have one.

Namibia had upset Tunisia in their opening game and might have gone ahead early against their neighbours had key striker Peter Shalulile taken two good early chances. He missed a sitter from right in front of goal in the eighth minute, facing his club mate Ronwen Williams in the South Africa goal.

South Africa were then handed a penalty for a second successive game courtesy of a VAR check, which showed a handball from left back Riaan Hanamub as he tried to halt South Africa winger Thapelo Morenas progress up the flank.

Tau, who had a horror miss from the spot against Mali, made no mistake this time to put South Africa ahead.

Zwane then finished off a smart pullback from Morena to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute and glided past the defence for the third goal in the 40th minute, outpacing the Namibia backs before slotting home.

The speed of Maseko was also key for the fourth goal in the 75th minute as he ran onto a ball played over the midfield, sprinting away to score.

South Africa, beaten 2-0 by Mali in their opening game, conclude their group campaign against Tunisia, who will need a win to stand any chance of progressing, while Namibia go up against Mali.