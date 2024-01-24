John McAtee exclusive interview: Barnsley forward on December wonder strikes and the Tykes' promotion push

As Barnsley look to continue their relentless promotion charge, following play-off disappointment last season, John McAtee has become a mainstay for the south Yorkshire club.

The 24-year-old forward - on a season-long loan from Premier League newcomers Luton - has chipped in with nine goals and three assists in all competitions during his time at Oakwell so far.

His efforts have helped the Tykes climb to fifth in Sky Bet League One and - with the play-off places so congested - to within four points of current leaders Portsmouth.

"It (the feeling around the camp) is good," the in-form forward told Sky Sports after winning Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for December.

"The results are starting to pick up, we've really improved - especially performance-wise. Maybe a few more additions in January can really (help us) push for that promotion spot."

Barnsley have found themselves in tremendous form under Neill Collins, with the Scotsman really implementing his preferred style after joining in the summer.

They have scored in 25 of their 27 league games to date and the midweek win over Oxford extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

McAtee says that the faithful and trusting relationship between himself and Collins has been an integral part of the improvement of his goalscoring prowess this season.

"I'd say the biggest thing for me personally, is confidence, putting trust in myself to go out and play," he adds.

"Especially recently, I've started playing a lot more continuously, rather than when I first came, I was kind of in and out of the squad and I can only thank him for that."

Within the midst of the December festivities, McAtee treated fans to two Christmas crackers that meant the forward achieved the rare feat of having not one, but two strikes nominated for Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month.

Firstly, for his outrageous no-look, hooked lob over Stevenage's Taye Ashby-Hammond. Then just three days later, he produced a sensational long-range strike to help his side cruise past Port Vale.

McAtee broke down exactly what was going through his mind before attempting the audacious lob against Stevenage.

"I just made a run in behind. We'd worked on it that week, getting in behind the defence and things like that. The ball popped up, I had a little glance, I saw the 'keeper was off the line and just went for it! When it went in, I was just buzzing!"

Despite this clear thought process, the extremely humble McAtee said he was, in fact, surprised the ball ended up in the back of the net, which could be inferred from his accidental Eric Cantona-esque, nonchalant celebration.

"I was in shock. I didn't know it was going to go in. I didn't mean to look like Cantona, but if I did, I'll take it!" he jokingly remarked.

Without a doubt, both were incredible and potentially worthy winners, but it was McAtee's lob against Stevenage that took the award. While the forward's long-range effort against Port Vale missed out on the award this time, McAtee explained his decision to strike from such a far distance was down to fatigue.

"I'll be real with you, I was knackered! I had just pressed the centre-half and just thought, I'll hit it!".

But which was his favourite?

"So technique-wise, you would say instantly that the one that won the award is better. I'm surprised that goal won as, if someone shoots from 30 yards and it hits the back of the net, you'd expect that one to win the prize. Though it was probably a more difficult finish, the Stevenage goal, so I'd say that was better!"

While his current side are caught up in a promotion push, McAtee's parent club are quietly proving many doubters wrong in their maiden Premier League campaign by already achieving historic results so far this season.

The 1-0 victory against Newcastle and a frantic 1-1 draw against Liverpool have been particular highlights for the Hatters.

"I've watched as many games as I could, and I've been so impressed, but at the same time I obviously did pre-season with them, and I knew they were going to be there or thereabouts.

"I've got my fingers crossed for them and I'm hoping they stay up!"

McAtee revealed his dream of competing against his younger brother James, who has regularly featured for Sheffield United in the Premier League this season.

The pair have played competitively against each other once before in the EFL Trophy, with John at Scunthorpe and James still developing in Manchester City's youth squad respectively.

"That's the dream isn't it! Maybe one day we can play against each other, we always said that as kids!"