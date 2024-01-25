FA launches investigation into death of Sheffield United Women player Maddy Cusack

Sheffield United Women midfielder Maddy Cusack died in September; the 27-year-old, who also worked as a marketing executive at the club, had made over 100 appearances since joining the Women's Championship club in 2019; police say there were no suspicious circumstances regarding her death

The Football Association has opened a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack.

The 27-year-old was found dead at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire in September last year. Police didn't treat Cusack's death as suspicious with an inquest into her death opened and adjourned in October.

In December, Sheffield United appointed an independent third party to carry out an inquiry following concerns raised about processes at the club.

That investigation cleared United of any wrongdoing but the FA confirmed earlier this month that it was reviewing the third-party inquiry - and has now decided to carry out a full investigation.

In October, Sheffield United women's team manager Jonathan Morgan stepped aside from his role amid an investigation into his conduct.

The third-party report cleared him of any wrongdoing while Morgan himself strenuously denied he'd done anything wrong. He resumed his role earlier this month.

The FA has met with members of Cusack's family and remain in contact to keep them updated on the evidence gathered in their investigation.

Sky Sports News has contacted Sheffield United for comment.

Jonathan Morgan's agent didn't wish to comment when asked by Sky Sports News.