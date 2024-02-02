LaLiga investigating alleged Jude Bellingham offensive remark towards Mason Greenwood

Spanish radio station Cadena SER originally reported the complaint by Getafe, and LaLiga confirmed the complaint to The Associated Press; it said that it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER originally reported the complaint by Getafe, and LaLiga confirmed the complaint to The Associated Press. It said that it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed.

The alleged incident occurred during Real Madrid's 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday.

Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United in September. The former England forward had been the subject of an internal investigation from United after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) discontinued its case against the now 22-year-old for attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

The CPS said "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

Greenwood denied all the alleged offences.

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment by the AP.