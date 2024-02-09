FREE STREAM: Watch Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg | Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho has been named on the bench for Borussia Dortmund for Friday's game with Freiburg after missing their last match with a muscle injury.

Sancho was not in the squad for their 0-0 draw with FC Heidenheim 1846 having returned to the club in January on loan until the end of the season after an unhappy stint at Manchester United, where he fell out with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old played for Dortmund from 2017 to 2021 before a big-money move to United, where he scored just 12 times in 82 appearances.

