FREE STREAM: Watch FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Borussia Dortmund

Watch Borussia Dortmund battle for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga when they visit FC Heidenheim 1846 on Friday evening.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic will be without Jadon Sancho for the game, however, after he confirmed to reporters that the player has a muscle injury.

"Jadon has muscular problems in his adductor area, which is not surprising given his long break from playing. We won't be taking too many risks."

Sancho returned to Dortmund in January on loan until the end of the season after an unhappy stint at Manchester United, where he had been benched since August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old played for Dortmund from 2017 to 2021 before a big-money move to United, where he scored just 12 times in 82 appearances.

Since returning to Dortmund, Sancho has laid on two assists in three matches, having started his past two games.

Fourth-placed Dortmund have won each of their matches since Sancho's return and are the only side in the league to win three from three in 2024.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm

